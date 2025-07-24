Global Enterprises Turn to redSling’s Platformless No-Code & Embedded AI to Deliver Smarter, Faster, and Secure Apps

Power of redSling

redSling Redefines No-Code Development with Embedded AI, Giving Enterprises Full Control Over Speed, Security, and Scalability

This partnership reflects a shared dedication to pushing technological boundaries and creating impactful, future-ready solutions” — Dr. Richard Bormann, Research Team Leader, Fraunhofer IPA

MELBOURNE, VICTORIA, AUSTRALIA, July 24, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- As enterprise demand for digital solutions accelerates, organisations are increasingly challenged to innovate at scale without compromising security, governance, or cost-efficiency. Melbourne-based technology company redSling is gaining global attention for solving that equation through its platformless No-Code development environment embedded with artificial intelligence. Enterprises can build, deploy, and scale applications faster and smarter.With its latest expansion, redSling introduces SlingAI — a fully embedded artificial intelligence engine within its platformless No-Code framework. Unlike traditional No-Code platforms that enforce cloud lock-in or rely on proprietary runtimes, redSling enables applications to be deployed as self-contained Docker containers. These run across cloud, on-premise, or hybrid infrastructure, giving enterprises full control over performance, security, and cost — a significant advantage in complex or regulated IT environments.This unique model is already powering major global innovations. At the 2025 European Robotics Forum in Stuttgart, Fraunhofer IPA — part of the Fraunhofer Society, the world’s largest applied research organisation — showcased an advanced AI Bin-Picking solution built using redSling. The solution featured full 3D browser-based visualisation and virtual commissioning of robotic devices, made possible by redSling’s platformless architecture.Dr. Richard Bormann, Research Team Leader for Handling Processes and Dexterity at Fraunhofer IPA, shared:“The strategic engagement with our partner redSling has enabled us to harness the platformless No-Code capabilities, which enhanced and accelerated our project outcomes with respect to the user interface,” he said. “Through close collaboration with redSling, we are innovating and simplifying access to our advanced Industrial Metaverse solutions for robotic bin picking applications featuring virtual feasibility assessment and virtual commissioning, by leveraging web services with 3D visualization features. redSling’s platformless architecture complies with our need for secure, high-performance solutions. This partnership reflects a shared dedication to pushing technological boundaries and creating impactful, future-ready solutions.”DXC Technology, the world’s premier systems integrator, has also selected redSling to transform next-generation manufacturing. With AI and machine learning integrated into redSling-built applications, DXC enables real-time energy optimisation, intelligent automation, and predictive insights on the shop floor. These applications offer full infrastructure portability — critical for industrial clients with complex IT environments. DXC is currently working on multiple redSling-powered engagements.In real estate, a leading global property conglomerate adopted redSling to modernise data exchange between Oracle Unifier and SAP. Using redSling’s No-Code integration capabilities, the organisation eliminated manual reconciliation, improved accuracy, and boosted operational agility — demonstrating redSling’s effectiveness in solving integration challenges quickly and securely.In Southeast Asia, redSling has advanced financial inclusion. Microloan Malaysia turned to redSling to digitise its loan operations, launching a fully custom, mobile-friendly loan management system in just three months.“We are very happy with the Microloan application built on redSling,” said Tan Teik Lee, founder of Microloan Malaysia.“It has made our work easier and helps us reach more people, even in areas with poor internet. The system is easy to use for our team and we are glad we decided to build it on redSling — it fits our needs well.”redSling is now expanding into Italy , Japan, and the United States. In the U.S., it is partnering with boutique firms to accelerate delivery of custom enterprise applications tailored to dynamic business needs.SlingAI strengthens this momentum. Unlike bolt-on AI tools that operate separately from the development lifecycle, SlingAI is natively embedded. It converts natural language prompts into complete data models — entities, validations, relationships, and logical schema — within seconds.Future releases of SlingAI will include AI-assisted logic generation, adaptive workflows, real-time analytics, and unstructured data processing. Eventually, it will introduce proactive and predictive intelligence in workflow automation, allowing applications to anticipate events, not just react to them.As enterprises face mounting pressure to move faster and smarter, redSling proves that innovation doesn’t require compromise. From manufacturing and real estate to finance and robotics, redSling is ushering in a new era of agile, intelligent application development — where AI is the engine and No-Code means more freedom.About redSlingredSling, the world’s first platformless No-Code platform, is transforming how enterprises build, deploy, and scale mission-critical applications. Built on a secure, container-based architecture, redSling enables rapid development with flexibility, without vendor lock-in. With SlingAI, redSling now embeds intelligent automation and generative AI into the core of No-Code development.

redSLing Introduction

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.