Governor Abbott Congratulates Borger As Tourism Friendly Texas Certified Community

July 24, 2025 | Austin, Texas

Governor Greg Abbott today congratulated the City of Borger on being designated as a Tourism Friendly Texas Certified Community by Travel Texas after completing the multi-step certification process. The Tourism Friendly Texas Certified Community designation shows the City of Borger’s commitment to further develop tourism as an economic growth strategy, boost local job creation, and draw more visitors to their community and to Texas from across the nation and around the world.



“Tourism is critical to both our local and state economies,” said Governor Abbott. “Travelers to and within Texas generate almost $200 billion in annual economic impact and support 1.3 million jobs across the state. I congratulate the City of Borger on earning this designation. All Texas communities are encouraged to apply to become a Tourism Friendly Texas Certified Community to further grow local tourism and jobs across our great state.”



“Set against the wide-open beauty of the Texas Panhandle, Borger invites visitors to experience outdoor recreation, small-town hospitality, and local heritage,” said Travel Texas Director Tim Fennell. “This recognition as a Tourism Friendly Texas Certified Community reflects the city’s efforts to grow its tourism economy while preserving what makes it special.”



“Congratulations to the City of Borger on this well-deserved recognition as a Tourism Friendly Texas Certified Community,” said Senator Kevin Sparks. “This designation reflects Borger’s commitment to growth, hospitality, and sharing the unique spirit of the Texas Panhandle with visitors from across the state and beyond. I’m proud to represent such a hardworking and welcoming community.”



“I would like to congratulate the City of Borger on their designation as a Tourism Friendly Texas Certified Community,” said Representative Caroline Fairly. “This designation validates what I have always known to be true: Borger is a wonderful place to visit, live, and do business. This achievement is a testament to the dedication of community leaders whose vision and hard work continue to shape and strengthen this vibrant community.”



“We are thrilled to receive the Tourism Friendly Texas Community certification, marking an exciting chapter for Borger,” said Borger Public Engagement Coordinator Deidra Thomas. “This recognition highlights our commitment to creating a welcoming and engaging destination for visitors. From our vibrant events to our unique local attractions, Borger is ready to showcase everything we have to offer and grow as a hub for Texas tourism."



The Tourism Friendly Texas Community program is open to local governments or non-profit organizations that serve as the lead entity for tourism promotion and development efforts. Benefits of the designation for tourism entities seeking certification on behalf of their community include the opportunity to strengthen or establish relationships important for tourism development, educate local leaders on the importance of tourism to the state, identify and prioritize locally driven strategies, and learn more about opportunities provided by Travel Texas and other state government programs available to support both communities and the travel and tourism industry. For more information on the Tourism Friendly Texas Certified Community program, visit: gov.texas.gov/tourism-friendly-texas



The mission of Travel Texas in the Governor's Texas Economic Development & Tourism Office is to enhance and extend local economic development efforts by marketing Texas as a premier travel destination in out-of-state and international markets, generating non-Texan travel to Texas, and creating revenue and jobs for local communities and the state.

