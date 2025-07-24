Free Ticket Turns into $701,000 Mississippi Match 5 Jackpot Win

Powerball Power Play Add-On Produces $150,000 Winner in Wednesday Night Drawing

JACKSON, MISS. – Lottery players keep hitting it big with Mississippi Match 5 and Powerball with the Power Play option. A Powerball ticket purchased in D’Iberville with the $1 Power Play multiplier option turned a $50,000 win into $150,000 in the Wednesday, July 23rd drawing, and a Leakesville man won the $701,000 Mississippi Match 5 jackpot prize in the Sunday, July 20th drawing with a free ticket he won by purchasing the game’s $1 Multiplier add-on from a previous drawing.

The Mississippi Match 5 Multiplier option allows players to multiply non-jackpot prizes for an extra $1 per play. But that’s not all: if a player matches 2 out of 5 numbers and has selected the Multiplier, they also win free tickets based on the Multiplier drawn. For example, if a player draws a 3x Multiplier, they receive three free tickets.

That’s exactly how this winner’s jackpot-winning ticket came to be; it was one of several free tickets won from a previous 2-number match with the Multiplier selected.

“Winning free tickets is one of the benefits of the Mississippi 5 game, giving you more chances to win,” said Mississippi Lottery President Jeff Hewitt. “ Our players know our in-state Match 5 game has good odds, and by adding the $1 Multiplier option gives them more opportunity to win bigger prizes.”

This win is the latest example of a Mississippi Lottery player benefiting in a big way from spending an extra dollar on an add-on. During the Wednesday night drawing, a Powerball player tripled their prize to $150,000 with the $1 Power Play add-on, joining two Powerball players from last week who doubled their $50,000 prize to $100,000 with the same add-on. Whether it’s multiplying a Powerball prize or earning free tickets that turn into six-figure jackpots, the $1 add-on continues to provide substantial value for Mississippi players.

Mississippi Match 5 is an in-state exclusive draw game held every night at 9:30 p.m.

Sizzlin’ Summer Cash Bonus Promotion

Only one Sizzlin’ Summer Cash Bonus Drawing remains on Wednesday, July 30, with supersized cash prizes, up to $25,000. Players can enter their non-winning Hot Games, the $2 Heat Stroke, $5 Blazing Hot Bucks or $10 Red Hot Cash, by 11:59 p.m. Sunday, July 27, for a last shot at sizzlin’ summer cash. This drawing will include all non-winning promotional entries received from May 6, 2025, to July 27, 2025. Visit mslottery.com and click BONUS PROMOS to learn more.

Jackpot Update

Friday’s Mega Millions jackpot is an estimated $120 million with an estimated cash value of $52.8 million. Saturday’s Powerball jackpot is an estimated $350 million with an estimated cash value of $156.5 while Lotto America’s jackpot is $3.31 million with an estimated cash value of $1.48 million. Tonight’s Mississippi Match 5 jackpot is $54,000.

7/24/25