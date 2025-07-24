NASA Employees and Public Rally Around 'Voyager Declaration' Defending American Spirit of Exploration

DC, UNITED STATES, July 24, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- On July 21, National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA) employees released the “ Voyager Declaration ," a formal dissent addressed to Interim NASA Administrator Sean Duffy. As of noon today, the Voyager Declaration has been signed by almost 400 current NASA employees. The Declaration raises the alarm over the Trump administration's proposed budget cuts and policies, warning that they will set back scientific advances on Earth and in space by decades, ceding space to international competitors and privatizing a cherished American public good.On the same day, the Center for American Progress hosted Stand Up For Science Founder and Executive Director, Colette Delawalla, alongside former astronaut and U.S. Senator Mark Kelly (D-AZ), Former NASA Administrator and U.S. Senator Bill Nelson, President of the Union of Concerned Scientists Dr. Gretchen Goldman, Dr. Alondra Nelson, and Marylinn Minor at the U.S. Senate Building in Washington, DC. The event recognized the bravery of NASA signatories of the Voyager Declaration, and commended all federal employees who are defying the threat of retaliation to defend scientific and research institutions. In her speech, Ms. Delawalla urged Congress to maintain its bipartisan support for NASA in the 2026 budget, recognizing the agency's critical leadership in American and global science: "We didn’t accidentally land on the moon! We did it through unified investments in science. We cannot separate the benefits of this system from our intentional investments in it," said Delawalla. "Dismantling this American institution is a travesty. No one voted to willfully give our global dominance in science to other nations in exchange for tax cuts for the ultra wealthy."NASA's mission --the most quintessential expression America's spirit of exploration and undying pursuit of scientific knowledge --resonates deeply with the public and continues to captivate Americans. Since being posted on the Stand Up For Science website, the Voyager Declaration has received over 5,200 signatures of public support, including dozens of Nobel laureates and prominent scientists.______There are four current NASA employees who are willing to go on the record (and additional ones who are willing to speak on condition of anonymity), available for interview. For security reasons, we have not listed them in this release, but welcome interested parties to contact media@standupforscience.net.Colette Delawalla (Stand Up for Science Founder and Executive Director) is available to discuss the impact of this action on the broader effort to save science, call the public to action, and encourage other federal agency employees to do the same.______About Stand Up for Science: Stand Up For Science is a grassroots Washington, D.C. based 501(c)4 non-profit organization mobilizing the fight for science and democracy. We formed Stand Up for Science within days of executive orders breaking down federal science agencies. Weeks later, on March 7th, our first National Day of Action, we mobilized over 50,000 people at 170+ events across the world in support of science. Stand Up for Science has captured widespread national and international media attention, and federal scientists across multiple agencies (i.e., NIH, EPA and NASA) have chosen Stand Up for Science as the platform for their dissent against this administration. An opinion piece written by our founding leadership team is also available in Nature Human Behavior: “Why we organized ‘Stand Up for Science.’”

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.