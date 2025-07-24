Mangrove Property Insurance to Join Latin American Association of Insurance Agencies 55th Annual Convention

Insurance and reinsurance executive Stephen Weinstein is founder and CEO of Mangrove Property Insurance.

Building Partnerships with Independent Agents

We’re building Mangrove on a foundation of partnerships, and none are more important to us than Florida’s independent agents.” — Stephen Weinstein

ST. PETERSBURG, FL, UNITED STATES, July 24, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Mangrove Property Insurance (Mangrove), is pleased to announce it will be participating, as well as sponsoring, the Latin American Association of Insurance Agencies 55th Annual Convention LAAIA ) August 13-16, 2025, in Marco Island, Florida.“We’re very pleased to be attending the LAAIA Annual Convention and look forward to seeing in person so many of the market leaders with whom we are collaborating to offer greater choice, stability and security to our mutual customers – Florida’s homeowners,” said Mangrove founder and CEO Stephen Weinstein. “We’re building Mangrove on a foundation of partnerships, and none are more important to us than Florida’s independent agents.”LAAIA is known as the voice of independent insurance agents, representing over $3 billion in premiums. They host the largest annual insurance convention and trade fair in South Florida, and work to ensure a healthy insurance environment for independent agents. For more information about the LAAIA Annual Convention, and to register, visit their registration page.“We extend our heartfelt thanks to Mangrove for their generous sponsorship and partnership,” said Al Mendez, President of LAAIA. “Their support empowers our mission and strengthens our community. We’re especially excited to spotlight Mangrove’s all-star team and look forward to a successful and inspiring convention together.”ABOUT MANGROVE: St. Petersburg, Florida-based Mangrove Property Insurance was launched in January 2025 to offer admitted homeowners’ insurance in Florida. Through partnerships with local independent agents in all 67 Florida counties, Mangrove is committed to providing sustainable, long-term capacity tailored to Florida’s unique market. Rated “A, Exceptional,” by Demotech, Inc., Mangrove will soon begin writing new homeowners coverage on a voluntary basis throughout Florida. For more information about Mangrove, including agency appointment requests, visit Mangrove-FL.com

