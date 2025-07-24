PETVIVO HOLDINGS, INC. TO EXHIBIT AT THE TEVA SUMMER CE SYMPOSIUM IN MARBLE FALLS, TEXAS

PetVivo Holdings, Inc. (OTCQB:PETV, PETVW)

MINNEAPOLIS, MN, UNITED STATES, July 24, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- PetVivo Holdings, Inc. (OTCQB: PETV; OTCID: PETVW) working in cooperation with its wholly-owned subsidiary PetVivo Animal Health, Inc. (collectively "PetVivo" or the “Company”), an emerging biomedical device company focused on the commercialization of innovative medical devices and therapeutics for horses and companion animals, announced today it will be exhibiting at the Texas Equine Veterinary Association (“TEVA”) 2025 Summer CE Symposium to be held July 31st to August 2nd 2025 at the Horseshoe Bay Resort in Marble Falls, Texas.

PetVivo intends to exhibit the innovative product, SPRYNG® with OsteoCushion® Technology, an intra-articular injectable veterinary medical device consisting of sterilized, extra-cellular matrix microparticles. The microparticles of Spryng have been found to adsorb onto the joint synovial lining of animals and subsequently integrate with the animal’s subsynovial tissue. Such action promotes the restoration of proper joint mechanics, thereby aiding in the management of noninfectious sources of joint pain such as joint instability, degenerative joint disease and osteoarthritis.

PetVivo further intends to exhibit their new product, PrecisePRP®, a first-in-class off-the-shelf platelet-rich plasma (PRP) product designed for use by veterinarians. PrecisePRP is a leucoreduced, allogeneic, pooled, freeze-dried PRP intended to provide a species-specific source of concentrated platelets in plasma for intra-articular administration in dogs and horses. Unlike any PRP mechanical kits currently on the market, PrecisePRP™ does not require a blood draw or centrifugation making it a truly off-the-shelf product that is easy and convenient. Perhaps more important is the uniformity and consistency that PrecisePRP® guarantees. Each vial of PrecisePRP® contains a consistent dose of 4 billion platelets per vial at a concentration of 500,000 platelets per microliter and is leucoreduced with less than 1500 white blood cells per microliter.

“We are excited to showcase Spryng with OsteoCushion Technology and PrecisePRP at the TEVA 2025 Summer CE Symposium, demonstrating our commitment to advancing equine joint and soft tissue health,” stated John Lai, Chief Executive Officer of PetVivo Holdings, Inc. “This event allows us to engage directly with equine practitioners who share our mission to enhance horse wellness and longevity with innovative, science-driven solutions.”

For more information about PetVivo Holdings, Inc. please contact info1@petvivo.com or visit https://petvivo.com/, https://www.petvivoanimalhealth.com/ and https://www.sprynghealth.com.

Conference Details:

Texas Equine Veterinary Association Exhibit Details:

Booth/Table #: 58

Dates:

Thursday, July 31, 2025 3:00pm – 7:00pm

Friday, August 1, 2025 10:00am – 5:30pm

Saturday, August 2, 2025 10:00am – 1:00pm

Location: Horseshoe Bay Resort, Marble Falls, Texas

About PetVivo Holdings, Inc.

PetVivo Holdings Inc. (OTCQB: PETV; OTCID: PETVW) is an emerging biomedical device company currently focused on the manufacturing, commercialization and licensing of innovative medical devices and therapeutics for equine and companion animals. The Company's strategy is to leverage human therapies for the treatment of equine and companion animals in a capital and time efficient way. A key component of this strategy is the accelerated timeline to revenues for veterinary medical devices, which enter the market much earlier than more stringently regulated pharmaceuticals and biologics.

PetVivo has a robust pipeline of products for the treatment of animals and people. A portfolio of twelve patents and six trade secrets protects the Company's biomaterials, products, production processes and methods of use. The Company’s lead products SPRYNG™ with OsteoCushion™ technology, a veterinarian-administered, intra-articular injection for the management of lameness and other joint related afflictions, including osteoarthritis, in cats, dogs and horses, and PrecisePRP, a first-in-class, off-the-shelf, platelet-rich plasma (PRP) product designed for use by veterinarians, are currently available for commercial sale.

Forward-Looking Statements:

