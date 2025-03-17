PETVIVO HOLDINGS, INC. TO EXHIBIT AT THE IVAPM PAIN MANAGEMENT FORUM IN SEATTLE, WASHINGTON

PetVivo Holdings Inc.

MINNEAPOLIS, MN, UNITED STATES, March 17, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- PetVivo Holdings, Inc. (OTCQB: PETV; OTCPINK: PETVW) ("PetVivo") an emerging biomedical device company focused on the commercialization of innovative medical therapeutics for companion animals announced today it will be exhibiting at the International Veterinary Academy of Pain Management (“IVAPM”) Forum to be held March 31st to April 1st 2025 at the Renaissance Seattle Hotel in Seattle, Washington.

PetVivo intends to exhibit its innovative product, SPRYNG® with OsteoCushion® Technology, an intra-articular injectable veterinary medical device consisting of sterilized, extra-cellular matrix microparticles. The microparticles of Spryng have been found to adsorb onto the joint synovial lining of animals and subsequently integrate with the animal’s subsynovial tissue. Such action promotes the restoration of proper joint mechanics, thereby aiding in the management of noninfectious sources of joint pain such as joint instability, degenerative joint disease and osteoarthritis.

PetVivo further intends to exhibit its new product, PrecisePRP®, a first-in-class off-the-shelf platelet-rich plasma (PRP) product designed for use by veterinarians. PrecisePRP is a leucoreduced, allogeneic, pooled, freeze-dried PRP intended to provide a species-specific source of concentrated platelets in plasma for intra-articular administration in dogs and horses. Unlike any PRP mechanical kits currently on the market, PrecisePRP™ does not require a blood draw or centrifugation making it a truly off-the-shelf product that is easy and convenient. Perhaps more important is the uniformity and consistency that PrecisePRP® guarantees. Each vial of PrecisePRP® contains a consistent dose of 4 billion platelets per vial at a concentration of 500,000 platelets per microliter and is leucoreduced with less than 1500 white blood cells per microliter.

“The IVAPM Forum provides us an excellent event to demonstrate to leading small animal veterinarians our innovative medical device for the management of osteoarthritis, Spryng, with OsteoCushion Technology and our new innovative allogeneic PRP product, PrecisePRP” said John Lai, Chief Executive Officer of PetVivo Holdings, Inc. “We welcome the opportunity to support IVAPM and participate in this forum to explain the advantages of Spryng and PrecisePRP including the beneficial results we have witnessed when administered to companion animals throughout the United States.”

Finally, the Company is sponsoring a lecture presented by Lisa Mason, DVM, CCRT, CVA, CVPP on the AARV track entitled “Opening the OA Toolbox: Diving Deeper Into Joint Injections.” If you would like to attend the presentation by Dr. Mason the details are provided below.

For more information about PetVivo Holdings, Inc. please contact info1@petvivo.com or visit https://petvivo.com/ and https://www.sprynghealth.com.

Conference Details:

International Veterinary Academy of Pain Management Forum Exhibit Details:

Dates:

Monday, March 31, 2025, 9:00am – 7:30pm

Tuesday, April 1, 2025, 9:00am – 7:30pm

Wednesday, April 2, 2025, 9:00am – 4:00pm

Location: The Renaissance Seattle Hotel in Seattle, Washington

Dr. Lisa Mason Presentation Schedule:

Presentation Title: Opening the OA Toolbox: Diving Deeper Into Joint Injections

Presentation Date: Friday, March 31, 2025, 3:45 p.m. - 4:35 p.m.

Location for Presentation: Renaissance Seattle Hotel in Seattle, Washington

About PetVivo Holdings, Inc.

PetVivo Holdings Inc. (OTCQB: PETV; OTCPINK: PETVW) is an emerging biomedical device company currently focused on the manufacturing, commercialization and licensing of innovative medical devices and therapeutics for companion animals. The Company's strategy is to leverage human therapies for the treatment of companion animals in a capital and time efficient way. A key component of this strategy is the accelerated timeline to revenues for veterinary medical devices, which enter the market much earlier than more stringently regulated pharmaceuticals and biologics.

PetVivo has a robust pipeline of products for the treatment of animals and people. A portfolio of twenty-one patents protects the Company's biomaterials, products, production processes and methods of use. The Company’s lead products SPRYNG™ with OsteoCushion™ technology, a veterinarian-administered, intra-articular injection for the management of lameness and other joint related afflictions, including osteoarthritis, in cats, dogs and horses, and PrecisePRP, a first-in-class, off-the-shelf, platelet-rich plasma (PRP) product designed for use by veterinarians, are currently available for commercial sale.

