Join MDC for a course on effective wingshooting fundamentals Aug. 16 at Lake City Shooting Range

BLUE SPRINGS, Mo. – The Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC) requires hunters at certain conservation areas to use non-toxic shotshells while hunting for waterfowl and various other game species. Hunters seeking to improve their skills with non-toxic shot are invited to attend a fundamentals clinic from 8:30 a.m. – 2 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 16, at Lake City Shooting Range.

This class will help migratory and upland bird hunters become more efficient and ethical at harvesting game while using non-toxic ammunition. This free, all-day program includes an introduction to wingshooting fundamentals, distance estimation, non-toxic shotshell ammunition selection, and shotgun patterning. Instructors will teach participants how to choose the correct choke, load, and shot size for different game, how to estimate shooting distances, and how to effectively lead their target. This program includes shotgun safety, operation, maintenance, and safe storage.

Registration is required. Participants must be at least 15 years old. Visit https://mdc-event-web.s3licensing.com/Event/EventDetails/210472 to register. Participants are responsible for bringing their own food and drinks for the day and are encouraged to bring their own chairs.

For more information on the nontoxic shot regulation, you can visit https://huntfish.mdc.mo.gov/hunting-trapping/regulations/nontoxic-shot-regulations.

Lake City Shooting Range is located at 28505 E Truman Road, Buckner Mo., near Blue Springs. For any questions regarding the program, contact MDC Conservation Educator Adam Brandsgaard at adam.brandsgaard@mdc.mo.gov.

Looking for more programming and events from MDC? Keep up with the activity at all our locations with email or text alerts. Visit https://short.mdc.mo.gov/ZoP to sign up.