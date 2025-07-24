Alta Data Technologies Announces New MIL-STD-1553 Analysis Tools

Advanced MIL-STD-1553 Analysis 1553, 1553B USB Adapter - Industry's Most Advanced - In-Line Alta Solutions Provider - Top 10 in Industry for MIL-STD-1553 and ARINC

New Histogram Features Added to Industry Leading AltaView 1553 Analyzer

These latest enhancements deliver powerful new analytical capabilities and streamline workflows.” — Harry Wild, VP of Sales

RIO RANCHO, NM, UNITED STATES, July 24, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Alta Data Technologies (Alta), a leading provider of MIL-STD- 1553 and ARINC network interface solutions, today announced significant new features and improvements to its flagship AltaView™ Analyzer software. These advancements empower aerospace and defense engineers with unparalleled capabilities for data analysis, visualization, and efficiency in testing and development. And best of all, updates are free to current customers!AltaView continues to evolve as the industry's premier tool for MIL-STD-1553 and ARINC bus analysis, building on a legacy of robust performance and user-centric design. "Our commitment to continuous innovation ensures that AltaView remains at the forefront of data analysis, providing our customers with the most advanced tools to tackle complex aerospace and defense challenges," said Harry Wild, VP of Sales for Alta. "These latest enhancements deliver powerful new analytical capabilities and streamline workflows, directly addressing the evolving needs of our users. The Windows analyzer works directly with all our interface cards and real-time Ethernet converters, USB and Thunderbolt™ appliances."Integrated Message Histogram DisplaysA dedicated Message Histogram Display Dialog has been added to both the File Viewer and Bus Monitor. This new feature provides immediate access to statistical distributions of message parameters, enabling quick identification of anomalies, trends, and performance characteristics directly from recorded or live bus data.The Histogram displays provide a graph series for each Remote Terminal, visually displaying message counts broken down by subaddress and mode code. The graph uses bar placement and color-coding to further distinguish between receive/transmit commands and traffic on Bus A versus Bus B.These new features complement AltaView's already comprehensive suite of tools, further solidifying its position as an indispensable asset for MIL-STD-1553 and ARINC development, testing, and troubleshooting.About Alta Data TechnologiesAlta is an industry-leading MIL-STD-1553 and ARINC COTS avionics interface products. Alta’s products are offered in high-density channel counts, real-time Ethernet converters, and USB and Thunderbolt™ appliances. Interface cards include boards for PCI Express, PMC, XMC, VPX, MOSA /SOSA, VME, cPCI/PXI, PXIe, and Mini PCI Express. Alta software includes AltaView 1553 analyzer with signal capture and real-time data analysis, and AltaRTVal, the industry’s leading SAE AS4111 protocol test package for 1553 systems. Learn more at www.altadt.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.