Microsoft issues alert on vulnerabilities in ongoing SharePoint attacks 

Microsoft July 19 issued an alert about active attacks from vulnerabilities targeting SharePoint servers used within organizations. The incidents have not impacted SharePoint Online in Microsoft 365, the company said. Microsoft said it released security updates to protect users of SharePoint Subscription Edition and SharePoint 2019 against the vulnerabilities.

The scope and impact of the attacks continue to be assessed, according to the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency. The agency said the attacks, by a vulnerability chain called “ToolShell,” provide unauthenticated access to systems, enabling malicious actors to access SharePoint content that includes file systems and internal configurations to execute code over the network.

