Former Falcons Team Physician Joins Bubolo Medical, Expanding Access to Elite-Level Preventive Care in Metro Atlanta

Dr. Brandon Mines joins Bubolo Medical Bubolo Medical has provided health and wellness services in the Atlanta area for nearly 24 years.

Top Metro Atlanta wellness clinic adds Dr. Brandon Mines to its medical team.

We’re focused on helping patients feel their best for the long haul.” — Dr. Vincent C. Bubolo

ATLANTA, GA, UNITED STATES, July 24, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Dr. Brandon Mines, MD, a board-certified physician with more than 20 years of experience in sports and family medicine, has joined Bubolo Medical as the practice expands its focus on long-term, preventive care for adults in Metro Atlanta and Cobb County.Dr. Mines is best known for his work with professional athletes, having served as Head Team Physician for the Atlanta Falcons and as a team physician for the Atlanta Hawks, Atlanta Dream, and Harlem Globetrotters. He also held academic and leadership roles at Clark Atlanta University and Morehouse School of Medicine.“We’re focused on helping patients feel their best for the long haul,” said Dr. Vincent C. Bubolo, Founder and CEO of Bubolo Medical. “Dr. Mines understands that real health comes from addressing both medical and lifestyle factors. His experience adds depth to our mission of delivering care that actually moves the needle on how people age, feel, and function.”Bubolo Medical offers a clinical model focused on long-term health rather than short-term symptom relief. Services include hormone evaluation and treatment, medical weight loss with nutrition support, hair restoration, intimate health care for both men and women, and non-surgical aesthetic procedures. The addition of Dr. Mines expands the clinic’s reach into performance and longevity.Dr. Mines will see patients at Bubolo Medical’s Marietta clinic, located at 620 Cherokee St. NE, Suite 250, Marietta, GA 30060.To book a consultation with Dr. Brandon Mines or learn more about Bubolo Medical’s services, visit bubolomedical.com or call (770) 975‑1299.

