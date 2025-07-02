Bubolo Medical Expands to Marietta as It Nears 24 Years in Metro Atlanta

Bubolo Medical has provided health and wellness services in the Atlanta area for nearly 24 years.

Popular Cobb County medspa aims to meet rising demand for integrated care.

We’re excited to serve a larger community with a higher level of care.” — Dr. Vincent C. Bubolo

MARIETTA, GA, UNITED STATES, July 2, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Bubolo Medical , a long-standing provider of physician-led wellness and aesthetic services in the Atlanta area , has announced the upcoming opening of a new clinic in Marietta. Located at 620 Cherokee Street, Suite 250, the new facility is set to open in July and will offer a range of services centered on long-term wellness and lifestyle enhancement.The expansion comes amid growing demand for healthcare options outside the traditional insurance model - particularly those that combine medical wellness with aesthetic care. “We’ve seen a steady increase in patients seeking proactive, personalized care that supports both how they feel and how they function,” said Dr. Vincent C. Bubolo, CEO and Founder of Bubolo Medical. “We’re excited to serve a larger community with a higher level of care.”The Marietta clinic will mirror the services available at Bubolo Medical’s Acworth location, offering customized treatment plans to address the root causes of fatigue, weight gain, hormonal imbalance, and signs of aging. Available treatments include medical weight loss , bioidentical hormone replacement therapy for both men and women, hair restoration solutions, skin rejuvenation procedures, and membership-based preventive care.Located near Marietta Square, the new clinic is designed for both convenience and discretion, with interior access, on-site parking, and extended hours to accommodate busy schedules. Online scheduling will be available, and same-day consultations are expected to be offered.The new location will serve residents throughout Cobb County, including East Cobb, Smyrna, Vinings, and surrounding areas.For more information or to schedule an appointment, visit bubolomedical.com.

