Attorney General Jackley, DCI Rule Minnehaha County Officer Involved Shooting Justified

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE: Thursday, July 24, 2025

Contact: Tony Mangan, Communications Director, 605-773-6878

PIERRE, S.D. -- South Dakota Attorney General Marty Jackley announces that a South Dakota Division of Criminal Investigation (DCI) review has determined that a Minnehaha County Deputy Sheriff was justified in the use of force in an incident that occurred June 26, 2025 in Sioux Falls.

“DCI’s investigation and review of the evidence indicates that the deputy’s actions were justified,” said Attorney General Jackley. “The suspect pointed a loaded shotgun at law enforcement officers, and there was a clear and present danger to the officers’ safety.”

The incident occurred when law enforcement was attempting to serve a felony warrant on Will-Anthony Owen Jellis, 47, at his Sioux Falls home. The warrant was for four counts of Simple Assault Against a Law Enforcement Officer resulting from a June 9 incident. The individual was located outside the home by law enforcement. He then went into the home where he barricaded himself.

Officers entered the home and gave Jellis commands to surrender, but he refused. Jellis was found with a loaded shotgun and pointed it at the officers. The deputy fired 10 rounds at Jellis, who was struck twice and received non-life-threatening injuries. Members of the Sioux Falls Police Department SWAT team apprehended Jellis and administered aid until he was taken to a local hospital.

No officers were injured.

DCI processed the crime scene, conducted a forensic examination of all collected evidence, interviewed those involved, and reviewed all available video.

Lab results indicated that Jellis had a blood alcohol content of .049 percent. He also tested positive for methamphetamine and amphetamine. Test results showed that the deputy did not have alcohol or drugs in his system.

Jellis faces charges in Minnehaha County of four counts of Aggravated Assault against a Law Enforcement Officer for the June 26 incident, four counts of Simple Assault against a Law Enforcement Officer from a previous incident on June 9 and two counts of Resisting Arrest, one count from June 9 and the other on June 26. He is presumed innocent under the U.S. Constitution.

The Attorney General and DCI thank the South Dakota Forensic Laboratory, the Minnehaha County Sheriff’s Office, Minnehaha County State’s Attorney, and Sioux Falls Police Department for their assistance.

This was the fourth Officer Involved Shooting in South Dakota this year. DCI continues to investigate a fifth Officer Involved Shooting that occurred July 7 in Sioux Falls. A report will be issued on that investigation later.

DCI’s summary of the June 26 investigation can be found here: https://atg.sd.gov/docs/July%2023%202025%20OIS%20Minnehaha%20Co%20SO%20June%2026%202025.pdf

-30-