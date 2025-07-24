Ankr Health’s VCX Platform to Be Spotlighted at 2025 Southern Orthopaedics Association Annual Meeting

We’re honored to have Dr. Heck’s support and to be featured at SOA, our platform combines breakthroughs in agentic AI with proven workflows to solve a tangible, high-revenue use case. ” — Dr. Ray Rao CEO of Ankr Health

MARCO ISLAND, FL, UNITED STATES, July 24, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Ankr Health , a leading virtual care platform designed to streamline remote patient support and reimbursement for specialty practices, will be featured as the Exhibitor Spotlight at the 2025 Southern Orthopaedics Association (SOA) Annual Meeting in Marco Island, Florida. The spotlight follows an enthusiastic endorsement from Dr. Christopher Heck, SOA President and practicing orthopedic surgeon at Southlake Orthopaedics.“Patient calls and messages have exploded since the pandemic, and Doctors are struggling to sustain three weeks’ worth of work that these require each year. Ankr VCX allows us to run entire virtual clinics without any staff. Their AI agents schedule appointments, get patients ready, and write clinical notes. This means I can do an Ankr visit anytime of the day, improving patient’s access and response times for urgent clinical needs,” said Dr. Heck.“It’s a smart, scalable way to expand care between visits, improve outcomes, and bring new revenue into our practice without burdening staff or disrupting workflow. I think Ankr can bring a lot of value to orthopaedic practices ”Dr. Heck will join the Ankr team at their booth during the conference to share his perspective on why he chose the platform and how Ankr team is working with Southlake Orthopaedics’ leaders to fits seamlessly into clinical operations.Key benefits to be highlighted for Ankr VCX platform include:- Generating revenue by converting unscheduled patient issues into billable clinic visits using expanded telehealth codes from 2025- Enhancing patient access and reducing leakage without increasing staffing overhead- Seamlessly integrating into multiple EHRs including Epic, eClinicalWorks, AthenaHealth and Greenway.- Buying smartly: How to integrate AI breakthroughs into clinical practice without breaking the bank“We’re honored to have Dr. Heck’s support and to be featured at SOA,” said Dr. Ray Rao of Ankr Health. “Our platform combines breakthroughs in agentic AI with proven workflows to solve a tangible, high-revenue use case for orthopedic practices. Our AI Agents perform critical functions in the medical front office with extremely high fidelity, reliability and availability. This allows Ankr partners nationwide to deliver care beyond the clinic’s brick and mortar presence—improving outcomes while boosting efficiency and revenue. We’re excited to be part of the future of orthopaedics care.”Attendees of the SOA Annual Meeting are encouraged to visit Ankr Health’s booth and learn more about how the platform is enabling modern patient care without increasing overhead.About Ankr HealthAnkr Health is a leader in use-case driven applications of AI in healthcare. Backed by prestigious accelerator programs - Y Combinator and Medtech Innovator, Ankr VCX allows practices to unlock high-margin revenue, improve patient access & experience without adding burden to the care team. Ankr is a member of several EHR vendor marketplace programs including Epic, eClinicalWorks, and AthenaHealth, and a member of the Specialty Networks GPO (a division of Cardinal Health). Learn more at www.ankrhealth.com Media Contact:

