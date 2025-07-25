Juro launches Review Agent to redline & review contracts

AI Review in Slack AI Review in Word

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, July 25, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- ●New AI agent can review & redline any contract against custom playbooks●Commercial & legal teams can initiate reviews directly in Slack or Word●Beta tester customers reported ”massive” efficiency gains; more agentic products arein developmentLondon, Friday 25th July: Juro , the intelligent contract automation platform, has launchedReview Agent - an agentic AI product that enables business users to review and redlinecontracts automatically against custom playbooks.Commercial teams can review contracts directly from Slack and soon MS Teams, withoutneeding legal involvement. For more complex contracts, legal teams can get surgicalredlines in Word, synced back to Juro for watertight version control.Unlike standalone review tools, Review Agent connects back to Juro’s contract workspace,ensuring access to robust workflows and the intelligent repository. Users get the speed ofagentic review and the peace of mind of having all contract data in one unified system.Juro has been beta-testing the tool extensively with customers in order to ensure accuracyand playbook compliance. Beta testers have reported immediate impact. Jandré Bester,Senior Legal Operations and Vendor Manager at Luno, said:“Reviewing a 20-page NDA used to take up to 30 minutes - now the Agent handles it inseconds. Across multiple contracts each week, it will save the team hours and massivelyboost our efficiency. The results have been accurate, the team’s very happy.”Review Agent is Juro’s first agentic AI product to reach customers, with further agenticsolutions in development and coming soon.Richard Mabey, CEO & Co-founder of Juro, said:“Review Agent gives you the best of both worlds: the speed and autonomy of agenticcontract review, and the safety and visibility of Juro’s workflows and intelligent repository. It’sa huge leap forward in how businesses agree contracts faster.”For more about Juro, visit juro.com

