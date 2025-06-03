Scaleup GC 2025: Europe’s Only Conference for In-House Legal Teams Returns to London for Fourth Year

Taking place on 11 June in Central London, Scaleup GC 2025, Europe’s only full-day conference designed for in-house legal and legal operations teams.

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, June 3, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Juro , the leading contract automation platform, is delighted to announce the return of Scaleup GC 2025 , Europe’s only full-day conference designed exclusively for in-house legal and legal operations teams at fast-growing tech companies.Taking place on 11 June in Central London, the event promises a day of actionable insights, networking, and fresh perspectives on the evolving role of in-house legal professionals. This year’s agenda brings together leading voices from the in-house legal ecosystem to share their stories and expertise.Highlights include:How Tom Hambrett, Partner and Global General Counsel, and Dan Geller, Deputy General Counsel grew Revolut’s legal team alongside a $45bn valuation.Lessons from Raspberry Pi’s IPO journey, with their GC Carol CoplandAlfred Biehler, former Head of Innovation at Google on the remaking of legal value with AIRunna’s Head of Legal on managing an M&A exit to Strava during onboardingBeyond presentations, Scaleup GC 2025 is a chance for legal professionals to connect with peers who understand the unique challenges of scaling legal in high-growth environments. Attendees will leave with practical insights, fresh ideas, and a new perspective on how in-house legal can thrive.The event is free to attend, but spaces are limited for our press contacts.Please RSVP to: katherine.bryant@juro.comENDSFor the media kit, including photos and logos, click here.For more information, or to request an interview, please contact:Katherine BryantContent Marketing Writerkatherine.bryant@juro.com / @GetJuroNOTES FOR EDITORSAbout JuroJuro is an AI-enabled contract automation platform that empowers legal and other business teams to accelerate the creation, execution, and management of contracts.Juro was founded in 2016 by Richard Mabey and Pavel Kovalevich, and is backed by Eight Roads, Union Square Ventures, Point Nine Capital, Seedcamp, and the cofounders of TransferWise, Gumtree, and Indeed.com. Juro is headquartered in London. Its customer base covers more than 80 countries, including Deliveroo, AJ Bell, WeWork, and Trustpilot. www.juro.com | @getjuro)

