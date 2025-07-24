Water and Sanitation calls for intensified water conservation as Gert Sibande District dams show mixed levels

The Department of Water and Sanitation (DWS) calls for intensified water conservation as the listed dams in the Gert Sibande District record mixed results.

According to the latest DWS Weekly State of Reservoirs Report issued on 21 July 2025, only Nooitgedacht Dam recorded a slight improvement from 99.8% to 100.0%. The rest of the other dams either dropped or remained unchanged in water levels.

On the decline, Grootdraai Dam dropped from 99.9% to 99.6%, Jericho from 98.2% to 97.6%, and Westoe from 89.6% to 87.6%.

Dams which recorded unchanged levels include Vygeboom at 100.1%, Morgenstond at 100.2%, and Heyshope at 100.3%.

The weekly report also shows that water levels continue to drop in Mpumalanga, with the average dam levels further dropping from last week’s 98.9% to 98.7%. Water levels also dropped in the Water Management Areas (WMAs) with the Limpopo-Olifants WMA dropping from 94.1% to 93.9% and the Inkomati-Usuthu WMA decreasing from 98.1% to 97.9%.

In terms of water levels per district, Ehlanzeni and Gert Sibande recorded declines, dropping from 96.3% to 95.9% and 99.5% to 99.3% respectively whilst Nkangala remained unchanged at 100.3%.

The Department of Water and Sanitation reminds all South Africans that the country is water-scarce and every drop counts. Water conservation remains the most effective way to ensure water security for current and future generations. The Department urges the public to use water responsibly and efficiently, avoid wastage and fix leaks promptly to prevent unnecessary losses as water has no substitute.

