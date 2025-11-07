Minister Gwede Mantashe launches Mineworkers Development Agency (Mda) Digital Hub, 7 Nov

The Minister of Mineral and Petroleum Resources, Mr Gwede Mantashe, will officially open the Mineworkers Development Agency (MDA) Digital Hub on 7 November 2025 in the Matjhabeng Local Municipality.

The MDA Digital Hub will train community members and directly employ 100 young people, providing them with digital and artificial intelligence (AI) skills. The initiative will also support entrepreneurship by helping local businesses build and grow their online presence.

This launch marks an important step in improving areas where mining takes place and unlocking skills that will contribute to both community development and the growth of the mining industry.

Minister Mantashe will be joined by representatives from the Mineworkers Development Agency (MDA), Sibanye-Stillwater, and Rand Mutual Assurance (RMA), the key partners who made this project possible through their conception, collaboration, and investment.

Members of the media are invited to attend the event organized as follows:

Date: Friday, Friday, 07 November 2025

Time: 10h00

Venue: 5 Flaming Street, Lakeside, Welkom, Matjhabeng Local Municipality

