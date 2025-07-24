Kyrgyz Authorities and OSCE Strengthen Pre-Event Security Planning for Public Events

Issyk-Kul, Kyrgyz Republic | 24 July 2025 — From 14 to 16 July, the OSCE Programme Office in Bishkek (POiB), in co-operation with the Anti-Terrorism Centre of the State Committee for National Security of the Kyrgyz Republic (ATC SCNS) and the OSCE Action against Terrorism Unit (ATU), co-organized a national workshop focused on enhancing pre-event security planning for public gatherings.

Held as part of the POiB’s 12th Annual Anti-Terrorism Expert Meeting, the event brought together 26 representatives from national law enforcement agencies, relevant ministries and private event organizers. The workshop aimed to strengthen inter-agency coordination and promote multi-stakeholder collaboration in safeguarding public events against potential security threats, including terrorist attacks.

With public venues and events at risk, the event emphasized the importance of proactive, well-coordinated planning as a first line of defence. Participants examined the draft Policy Guidance on Pre-Event Security Planning for Public Events, developed by a national inter-agency working group with the support of the OSCE. The document outlines key objectives, principles, and operational approaches for organizing secure public gatherings in line with national legislation and international standards.

The workshop also featured a half-day scenario-based simulation exercise, allowing participants to apply the draft guidance in practical, real-life contexts to test decision-making processes, joint risk assessments, and communication protocols.

“This workshop marks a significant step in bolstering Kyrgyzstan’s preparedness for large-scale public events,” said Ambassador Alexey Rogov, Head of the OSCE Programme Office in Bishkek. “The development of a new national Procedure on Public Order and Safety for Public Events represents a milestone achievement and highlights the value of close co-operation between national institutions and international partners. It directly supports Kyrgyzstan’s readiness to host major events such as the World Nomad Games.”

Daniel Golston, Project PROTECT Lead at the ATU, noted that “the work we are doing here today is a vital component of an effective national counter-terrorism framework and a key piece of ensuring that communities can celebrate sporting and cultural events safely and securely”.

Discussions during the event also explored future opportunities for co-operation between the OSCE and Kyrgyz counterparts in strengthening the protection of soft targets, such as marketplaces, religious sites, and cultural venues, from acts of terrorism.

This initiative was funded through the POiB’s Unified Budget and additional contributions from Germany through the OSCE’s Project PROTECT

The POiB’s Annual Expert Meeting on Countering Terrorism serves as a key platform for dialogue, experience-sharing, and the development of practical measures to prevent violent extremism and counter terrorism in compliance with national and international frameworks.