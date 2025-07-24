Consumer Price Index (CPI) for June 2025

MACAU, July 24 - Information from the Statistics and Census Service (DSEC) indicated that the Composite CPI for June 2025 rose by 0.25% year-on-year and 0.04% month-on-month. For the 12 months ended June this year, the average Composite CPI grew by 0.34% from the previous period (July 2023 – June 2024).

With respect to the sections of goods and services that are of significant interest, the price index of Food & Non-Alcoholic Beverages rose by 0.20% year-on-year owing to rising charges for eating out and takeaway, whereas higher rentals for dwellings pushed up the price index of Housing & Fuels by 0.18%. Price index of Recreation, Sport & Culture (+3.42%) saw notable year-on-year increase. On the other hand, the price indices of Information & Communication (-3.12%) and Clothing & Footwear (-2.26%) dropped. The CPI-A and CPI-B showed respective growth of 0.19% and 0.30% year-on-year.

When compared to May this year, the Composite CPI grew by 0.04% in June. Price indices of Clothing & Footwear (+0.66%) and Miscellaneous Goods & Services such as personal care products, insurance, jewellery, clocks and watches (+0.45%) recorded month-on-month rise due to higher prices of women’s summer clothing and gold jewellery. Price index of Food & Non-Alcoholic Beverages (+0.01%) rose slightly on account of higher charges for eating out and takeaway, but lower prices of vegetables, fresh fish and seafood partially moderated the increase. Meanwhile, the price indices of Recreation, Sport & Culture (-0.58%) and Alcoholic Beverages & Tobacco (-0.45%) decreased. The CPI-A and CPI-B both went up by 0.04% month-on-month.

For the 12 months ended June 2025, the average Composite CPI climbed by 0.34% from the previous period. Among the various sections of goods and services, the price indices of Miscellaneous Goods & Services (+2.37%), Education (+1.60%) and Health (+1.29%) saw relatively large growth, while the indices of Transport (-2.66%) and Information & Communication (-1.60%) dropped. The average CPI-A and CPI-B increased by 0.31% and 0.36% respectively over the previous period.

In the second quarter of 2025, the average Composite CPI increased by 0.22% year-on-year, and the average CPI-A and CPI-B grew by 0.17% and 0.27% respectively. In comparison with the first quarter of this year, the average Composite CPI went up by 0.02% in the second quarter.

For the first half of 2025, the average Composite CPI rose by 0.19% year-on-year, with the price index of Food & Non-Alcoholic Beverages rising by 0.49%. The average CPI-A and CPI-B went up by 0.14% and 0.22% respectively.

Weight and year-on-year changes of the price indices of selected goods and services Goods & Services Weight Year-on-Year Change (%) June

2025 Second Quarter

2025 Food & Non-Alcoholic Beverages 29.47 0.20 0.30 Of which: Bread & biscuits 0.86 2.11 1.82 Rice 0.31 1.67 1.87 Eating out & takeaway 18.21 1.39 1.42 Pastries 0.35 1.24 0.94 Vegetables 1.17 -2.08 -3.28 Fruits 1.25 -2.97 -2.34 Fish & seafood 1.72 -5.92 -4.83 Edible oils & fats 0.20 -14.05 -13.14 Recreation, Sport & Culture 3.04 3.42 3.34 Of which: Package tours & hotels 0.82 7.46 8.51 Clothing & Footwear 1.91 -2.26 -2.36 Of which: Garments for women 0.77 -3.30 -4.27 Garments for men 0.30 -6.26 -4.73 Information & Communication 3.54 -3.12 -3.07 Of which: Telecommunications services 2.46 -3.48 -3.48

DSEC compiles three separate CPI series to reflect the impact of price changes for goods/services on households of different expenditure ranges. The CPI-A and CPI-B cover about 50% and 30% of the households, which have an average monthly expenditure of MOP11,000 - MOP35,999 and MOP36,000 - MOP71,999 respectively. Meanwhile, the Composite CPI covers all the abovementioned households; Housing & Fuels, Food & Non-Alcoholic Beverages and Transport accounted for relatively large proportions of household expenditure, with respective weights of 34.47, 29.47 and 8.33.