Guangdong and Macao Economic and Trade Investment Departments Sign Co-operation Documents to Expand Investor Service Networks

MACAU, July 26 - The 2025 Guangdong & Macao Branded Products Fair (2025GMBPF), jointly organised by the Commerce and Investment Promotion Institute (IPIM) of the Macao Special Administrative Region and the Department of Commerce of Guangdong Province, officially opened yesterday.

On the opening day of the 2025GMBPF, a major economic and trade event under the Greater Bay Area (GBA) co-operation framework, three co-operation documents were signed between economic and trade investment departments and business associations from Guangdong and Macao. These co-operation documents mainly focus on jointly promoting investment activities within GBA; supporting Guangdong and Macao enterprises in exploring overseas markets and strengthening the co-ordinated development of industries; and establishing a “Macao Enterprise Service Station” in Jiangmen to help tap into the western Guangdong market and the Macao market and to strengthen co-ordinated participation in GBA’s development through a regular investment promotion liaison mechanism.

In addition, the opening day witnessed the signing of 23 agreements covering silver economy products, gourmet products, and China-Chic products. The fair welcomed 1,829 professional buyers, with more than 13 industry associations and 292 procurement representatives taking part in guided buyer tours, acting as a platform for exhibitors to meet and co-operate.

Dedicated business matching sessions foster collaborations in emerging industries

With a focus on trending industries, the fair provides a platform for exhibitors to extend their market reach. A total of 389 business matching sessions were arranged, 51 of which focused on medical services for the elderly and age-friendly, home-based elder care services.

On the first day of the exhibition, an enterprise specialising in age-friendly home products participated in business matching sessions, landing on transactions with individuals and deals with Macao enterprises regarding products such as nursing beds. This has driven business growth and product upgrades. It is believed that the fair has promoted connections within the silver industry in GBA and provided an on-site experiential platform. They hope to attract Macao organisations to Guangzhou to deepen their understanding of the local market and uncover co-operation opportunities.

A Malaysian honey lime enterprise noted that this was their first time exhibiting in Macao, where they met merchants from Singapore, Indonesia, mainland China, and Macao, and exchanged ideas with them.

Macao-Hengqin thematic forums inject new impetus into industrial development

Continuing the “multi-venue event” model, a series of professional forums were held in both Macao and Hengqin to provide guidance on industry development.

At the Macao venue, the “2025 Silver Economy and Smart Healthcare Forum” attracted an audience of 85 participants and delivered in-depth insights into industry trends, while the “Forum on Economic and Trade Co-operation and Cultural Exchange with Belt and Road Countries” was attended by 60 trade visitors.

Moreover, the “Dialogue on Silver Economy and Innovation in Greater Health”, held in the Guangdong-Macao In-Depth Co-operation Zone in Hengqin, brought together 103 industry experts and corporate representatives. Through a model of “knowledge sharing–business matching–field inspection”, the forum arranged 139 targeted business matching sessions and four guided tours, fully demonstrating the synergy of Macao-Hengqin collaboration.