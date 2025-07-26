Guangdong and Macao Jointly Hosts the "Seminar on Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area Enterprise Incorporation and Registration Policies" to Assist Macao Enterprises in Expanding into the Greater Bay Area Market

MACAU, July 26 - To assist local enterprises in gaining a deeper understanding of the relevant policies and processes for business registration in the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area, and to better seize development opportunities, the "Seminar on Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area Enterprise Incorporation and Registration Policies", jointly organised by the Commerce and Investment Promotion Institute (IPIM) and Guangdong Administration for Market Regulation, was held today (25 July) during the "2025 Guangdong & Macao Branded Products Fair". The event attracted nearly 80 representatives from Macao enterprises. Among the participants were representatives from Macao-invested enterprises in the Guangdong-Macao In-Depth Co-operation Zone in Hengqin, sharing their experiences of utilising services from the Commerce and Investment Promotion Institute (IPIM) and successfully opening businesses in the Co-operation Zone through related facilitation measures.

The IPIM representative said at the seminar that in recent years, they have continuously optimised investor services, providing "Facilitation Services for Commercial Registration in Nine Cities of Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area" and "Cross-border Commercial Registration Facilitation Services for the Guangdong-Macao Intensive Co-operation Zone". In the future, they will continue to maintain close contact with economic and trade departments and organisations in Guangdong Province, strengthen bilateral co-operation, and support Macao enterprises in "going global" to seize new opportunities brought about by the Greater Bay Area and Co-operation Zone development. At the same time, they encouraged “brining in” enterprises from Guangdong Province to invest and establish themselves in Macao.

A relevant official from the Guangdong Administration for Market Regulation expressed that Guangdong always adheres to the principles of "complementary advantages and mutual benefit", accelerating the "soft connectivity" of regulatory mechanisms, and fully supports the appropriate diversification of Macao's economy. Leveraging its unique geographical advantages, vast market potential, and continuous rollout of preferential policies, Guangdong sincerely invites Macao investors to deepen their engagement in Guangdong and share new development opportunities. The provincial market regulatory departments will actively promote "Bay Area Registration" services, expand the "Two Registrations Done in One Region" mechanism, and enhance service assurance levels to ensure Macao investors can invest and develop with confidence and zero concern.

During the seminar, representatives from the Guangdong Administration for Market Regulation and the Commercial Service Bureau of the Guangdong-Macao In-Depth Co-operation Zone in Hengqin introduced the policies of optimisation of Guangdong’s business environment and Macao-invested enterprises registration policies, as well as facilitation measures for business registration and government services in Hengqin. Additionally, Macao-invested enterprises in the Co-operation Zone focused on information technology and intelligent technology shared their experiences of using IPIM’s services and successfully opening businesses in the Co-operation Zone through relevant facilitation measures. Some attendees expressed that the seminar’s content was practical, providing further insights into the policies related to registering companies in the Greater Bay Area and the development prospects of the information technology and intelligent technology sectors, thereby increasing their confidence in expanding business in the Greater Bay Area.

IPIM and the Guangdong Administration for Market Regulation signed a co-operation agreement in January at the " Guangdong-Macao Co-operation Joint Conference". This seminar is one of the measures to implement and deepen co-operation, collaboratively supporting Macao enterprises' integration into the national development framework and actively participating in the construction of the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area. In the future, IPIM will continue to hold various thematic events to provide more policy information and platforms for exchange and co-operation, intensifying integration between Macao and other cities in the Greater Bay Area in the economic field.