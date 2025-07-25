UNEP FI Features ESGSignals® in Its Newest Sustainability Risk Dashboard

RS Metrics' ESGSignals® was featured in UNEP FI's new dashboard with three solutions (for physical risk, biodiversity, and transition risk data)

The database is comprised of leading suppliers of sustainability insights for the climate and physical risk assessment needs of capital markets

Being included in UNEP FI’s Sustainability Risk Dashboard affirms the growing importance of asset-level data in managing climate risk” — Libby Bernick, Senior Advisor at RS Metrics

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, July 25, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- RS Metrics is among the risk data providers selected for the Q2 2025 issue of the Sustainability Risk Dashboard database of the United Nations Environment Programme Finance Initiative (UNEP FI) released this July. With three of its ESGSignals® solutions featured (for physical risk, biodiversity, and transition risk data), the company is excited to continue its mission of providing finance market participants with verified and objective data for supporting the sustainability transition of the business sector.“Being included in UNEP FI’s Sustainability Risk Dashboard affirms the growing importance of asset-level data in managing climate risk,” said RS Metrics senior advisor Libby Bernick, a global sustainability and climate thought leader. “RS Metrics empowers financial institutions with forward-looking, location-specific insights to reduce risk, improve due diligence, and meet evolving regulatory demands.”The UNEP FI risk dashboard is a specialized open database launched and maintained by the UNEP FI Risk Centre. Published every quarter, this resource recognizes leading data suppliers of environmental and social risks which offer solutions tailored to the needs of financial customers like banks and asset managers.RS Metrics fits well amongst industry peers with ESGSignals, the company’s foundational data product measuring the environmental, climate, and physical risks associated with different company locations. The tool’s competitive advantage comes from its asset-level approach to data analysis, which allows customers to obtain information about specific business locations as opposed to insights on the level of the whole company, and its aggregate risk assessment method, which implements a system of inter-dependencies of various risks that construct a score for each region.Some powerful applications of ESGSignalswithin the finance sector include data assessments for portfolio management, due diligence, sustainability-focused banking processes, adherence to regulations (like TNFD, EUDR, CSRD), and green bond investments.RS Metrics’ collaboration with UNEP FI follows another year of excellence, enhancement, and expansion. “This is the first time RS Metrics is being featured in UNEP FI’s sustainability dashboard and it is an acknowledgement of the team’s effort and success during the past couple of years,” said Magnus Billing, President of RS Metrics Europe and former CEO of Nasdaq Nordics Ltd. “As climate risks, biodiversity, and transition plans are becoming a natural component of business models across most industries, RS Metrics’ solutions can enhance models’ capabilities to deliver value in an ever more complex business environment.”About RS MetricsFounded in 2010, RS Metrics brings global geospatial datasets together at the asset level to provide fundamental insights, trends, and predictive signals for businesses and investors interested in environmental, climate, and physical risk assessment. RS Metrics’ proprietary, patented technology platform leverages advanced computer vision and machine learning, and a scaled QC workflow to generate accurate, predictive, and consumable information.

