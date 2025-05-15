Thynk Ventures Names Anurag Mathur Operating Partner to Advance AI at RS Metrics and Scale Global Innovation Strategy

Anurag Mathur's work focuses on establishing strategic AI-focused partnerships and the creation of new FinTech data solutions enhanced by powerful AI capabilities.

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, May 15, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Thynk Ventures , a venture capital firm leading inter-disciplinary investing across AI, climate tech, and geospatial innovation, welcomes AI and DAAS expert Anurag Mathur as Operating Partner. Along with this appointment, Anurag will also serve as Senior Advisor AI at RS Metrics , a Thynk Ventures portfolio company delivering actionable geospatial and climate intelligence through its flagship platforms, AssetTracker and ESGSignals® . His role will help RS Metrics enhance its AI-driven capabilities, advance customer value, and launch new solutions for real-time assessment for insurance and supply chain during tariff adjustments.“Anurag’s expertise in AI and enterprise software and strong track record of driving digital transformation and operational excellence make him a valuable addition to the Thynk network,” said Maneesh Sagar, Director of Thynk Ventures and Chairman and CEO of RS Metrics. “He brings a unique ability to serve as a trusted advisor, combining operational rigor, strategic clarity, and cultural alignment. His experience will be a tremendous asset as we continue to expand our investment activity in the US and now India.”Anurag has held key positions at leading technology firms such as Microsoft, SAP, FIS, and RDC (now Moody’s). As Google Cloud’s Global Head of Strategic Partnerships, Anurag’s focus is on building revenue-generating ecosystems with market-leading FinTech, enterprise SaaS, and data companies, accelerating their adoption of cutting-edge AI and data technologies and driving joint growth strategies. Over his 25+ years in the sector, Anurag has had the opportunity to drive product strategy, scale channel-led growth, and deliver successful outcomes for investors. He holds an MBA from Columbia University in New York and a BS from King’s College, Pennsylvania, and currently is an advisor to several startups and academic institutions.“I am excited to join Maneesh and the team at Thynk Ventures at a time when AI is transforming the ability of companies and governments to better understand and manage risk," Anurag said. “The promise of AI to drive insights across all industries offers a unique opportunity for providers of high quality ground truth data, such as RS Metrics.”Under the leadership of Anurag, the company will be rolling out a next-generation upgrade to its ESGSignalsplatform, following a year of rapid innovation and collaboration fueled by Thynk Ventures. At the heart of the changes is an AI-powered accelerator that combines geospatial intelligence with machine learning to deliver conversational access to environmental, climate, and physical risk data.Users will soon be able to interact with the platform asking questions like, “Which companies are at most risk for water stress if there is rainfall less than 20 cm in 2025 in the state of California?” or “Which supplier is at increased coastal flooding risk in 2025?” This will give insurance professionals the ability to evaluate climate risk exposure for buildings in wildfire-prone areas, for example, where constructions might be vulnerable due to overlapping factors such as increased water stress and scarce rainfall. For materials sector companies which may be influenced by changing trade regulations, the tool will offer supply chain assessments and reporting aligned with guidelines like TNFD, CSRD, and EUDR. RS Metrics also plans to release dynamic risk mitigation dashboards, giving investors, insurers, and corporates a clearer view of material climate risks that influence decision and production processes.During a period of increasing climate and regulatory pressures, market participants need objective data that is easy to analyze and brings value fast. With Anurag Mathur coming to lead AI-product enhancement within the Thynk Ventures company portfolio, businesses only have to bring the questions that they are struggling with – RS Metrics will answer.About Thynk VenturesThynk Ventures is a leading venture capital firm that focuses on investments in AI, machine learning, and digital sectors. Founded in 2009, the company has been actively guiding startups from strategy to execution, connecting founders with leading tech experts and providing valuable resources that help them pursue their goals.About RS MetricsFounded in 2010, RS Metrics brings global geospatial datasets together at the asset level to provide fundamental insights, trends, and predictive signals for businesses and investors in ESG, climate and physical risk, industrials, and commercial real estate. RS Metrics’ proprietary, patented technology platform leverages advanced computer vision and machine learning, and a scaled QC workflow to generate accurate, predictive, and consumable information.

