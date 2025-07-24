Deputy Minister Tandi Mahambehlala revisits Thekofihla village in Butterworth following floods, 24 Jul

Human Settlements Deputy Minister, Tandi Mahambehlala, following a commitment and call for assistance to assist indigent households affected by the recent floods of June 2025 in the Eastern Cape, will revisit Thekofihla village in Butterworth to introduce to the community, a contractor who will build two houses using Alternative Building Technology systems.

During her visit to the area with Deputy Minister’s from the Presidency, Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs and Home Affairs, Deputy Minister Mahambehlala made a clarion call to IBT systems developers to partner with government in response to the crisis faced by these households, MDX Holdings and Letshego Civils responded and will commence with the construction of the houses expected to be handed over in August 2025.

The Deputy Minister and MEC for Human Settlement in the Eastern Cape, Siphokazi Lusithi will be accompanied by Executive Mayor of Mnquma Local Municipality, Cllr. Tunyiswa Manxila-Nkamisa

Members of the media are invited as follows:

Date: Thursday, 24 July 2025

Venue: Meeting point – Mnquma Local Municipality and proceed to Thekofihla Village, Butterworth

Time: 10:00 am

