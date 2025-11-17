Free State Economic Development and Tourism hosts Free State Camp-out experience, 21 to 23 Nov

In a drive to promote the Free State as an inland destination of choice, DESTEA will host the Free State Camp-out experience and 4X4 Eco Challenge from 21 to 23 November 2025 at Tussen Die Reviere Nature Reserve near Bethulie.

These excursions are intended to connect tourists with nature, foster a greater appreciation of Free State adventure, and reignite Eco-tourism for the visitors to experience the wild beauty from the back of 4X4.

Tussen Die Reviere (TDR) Nature Reserve is situated in Xhariep District, 15km from Bethulie on the (R701) road. It lies at the confluence of Caledon River (Mohokare) and Orange River (Senqu), where both rivers cradle wild, and are home to large herds of blesbok, black Wildebeest, springbok, enland, gemsbok, mountain reedbuck, impala, kudu, red hartebeest, warthog, zebra, while Buffalo take shelter along the bushy riverbanks. Sour karee, wild olive trees, and blue quarri are scattered over the Koppies. Cape and weeping willow trees, white stinkeood, star apple, karee, and common taaibos fringe the two rivers. Fish and black eagles enjoy the endless blue sky, while secretary birds stalk their prey in the grasslands.

TDR Nature Reserve offers self-catering chalets, camping, and conference facilities, a 4X4 route that passes unusual & beautiful rock formations. Visitors have almost 120km of dirt road routes to explore the reserve; the routes offer a variety of scenery and wildlife.

MEC Ketso Makume explains that Camp out experiences offer unforgettable memories for those seeking nature, adventure, and catering to outdoor enthusiasts of all demographics such as family and individual outings. "With its scenic countryside, gorgeous sunsets and fascinating landmarks that are rich with history, all travellers are invited to indulge in its platteland experiences.

On this two day event, campers will stay in tents and engage in activities such as sitting by a campfire, game drive, potjiekos challenge, and witnessing the unique hidden gem where Caledon River kisses Orange," said MEC.

Media is invited to attend, and the department will provide transport for journalists to and from TDR on 22 November 2025.

N.B journalists are urged to confirm their attendance on or before Wednesday, 19 November 2025, at 12h00 with Ms Buko Gcolotela on 0664872795, preferably by email: buko.workmail@gmail.com OR Gcolotelab@destea.gov.za

For media inquiries:

Mojalefa Mphapang

Department Spokesperson

Cell: 072 274 1734

