St Johnsbury / Unlawful Trespass, Disorderly Conduct

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

 

CASE#: 25A4006358

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Nathan Rode

STATION: St Johnsbury Barracks

CONTACT#: 802-748-3111

 

DATE/TIME: 7/19/2025 at approximately 2225 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: Us Route 5 N, Fairlee, VT

VIOLATIONS:

  1. Unlawful Trespass

  2. Disorderly Conduct

 

ACCUSED: Connor Bogie

AGE: 20

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Ryegate, VT

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On the above date and time Troopers from the St Johnsbury Barracks were notified of a suspicious disturbance on Us Route 5 in Fairlee, VT. Investigation determined that Bogie (20) was asked to leave a residence and did not while subsequently disturbed the public. He was taken into protective custody for unlawful trespass and disorderly conduct. Bogie was issued a citation to appear in Orange County Superior Court - Criminal Division and released.

 

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT DATE/TIME: 9/17/2025 at 0830 AM

COURT: Orange County Superior Court - Criminal Division

LODGED - LOCATION: N/A

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: Attached

 

*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

Vermont State Police

1068 US Route 5, Suite #1

Saint Johnsbury, VT 05819

Email: nathan.rode@vermont.gov

 

