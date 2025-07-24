St Johnsbury / Unlawful Trespass, Disorderly Conduct
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 25A4006358
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Nathan Rode
STATION: St Johnsbury Barracks
CONTACT#: 802-748-3111
DATE/TIME: 7/19/2025 at approximately 2225 hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: Us Route 5 N, Fairlee, VT
VIOLATIONS:
- Unlawful Trespass
- Disorderly Conduct
ACCUSED: Connor Bogie
AGE: 20
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Ryegate, VT
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On the above date and time Troopers from the St Johnsbury Barracks were notified of a suspicious disturbance on Us Route 5 in Fairlee, VT. Investigation determined that Bogie (20) was asked to leave a residence and did not while subsequently disturbed the public. He was taken into protective custody for unlawful trespass and disorderly conduct. Bogie was issued a citation to appear in Orange County Superior Court - Criminal Division and released.
COURT ACTION: Yes
COURT DATE/TIME: 9/17/2025 at 0830 AM
COURT: Orange County Superior Court - Criminal Division
LODGED - LOCATION: N/A
BAIL: N/A
MUG SHOT: Attached
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of
the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.
