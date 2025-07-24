St Johnsbury / Unlawful Trespass, Disorderly Conduct

STATE OF VERMONT

CASE#: 25A4006358

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Nathan Rode

STATION: St Johnsbury Barracks

CONTACT#: 802-748-3111

DATE/TIME: 7/19/2025 at approximately 2225 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: Us Route 5 N, Fairlee, VT

VIOLATIONS:

Unlawful Trespass Disorderly Conduct

ACCUSED: Connor Bogie

AGE: 20

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Ryegate, VT

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On the above date and time Troopers from the St Johnsbury Barracks were notified of a suspicious disturbance on Us Route 5 in Fairlee, VT. Investigation determined that Bogie (20) was asked to leave a residence and did not while subsequently disturbed the public. He was taken into protective custody for unlawful trespass and disorderly conduct. Bogie was issued a citation to appear in Orange County Superior Court - Criminal Division and released.

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT DATE/TIME: 9/17/2025 at 0830 AM

COURT: Orange County Superior Court - Criminal Division

LODGED - LOCATION: N/A

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: Attached

*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

