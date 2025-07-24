Project Rescue aims to turn $5 into $25 and save lives with blockchain-powered impact

Project Rescue supports global rescues

The Project Rescue blockchain platform is calling on crypto users to stake its unique token for up to 12 months—with projected yields of up to 400%.

…last year alone there was over $470b of economic losses from disasters, so what we’ve got to do is to bring that number down – we’ve got to save people’s lives, we’ve got to educate the community,” — Edward Andrews

BRISBANE, QUEENSLAND, AUSTRALIA, July 24, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Would an investor stake $5—the cost of one coffee—for a potential $20 return and help fund life-saving disaster response? That’s exactly what Project Rescue is offering.Project Rescue, a socially driven blockchain platform, is calling on crypto users to stake its unique token for up to 12 months—with projected yields of up to 400%.It describes it as more than an investment; it’s a mission: using blockchain to fund critical emergency rescues and disaster preparedness around the world.Whether someone stakes $5, $50 or $5,000, Project Rescue says every contribution helps fuel real-world impact. This is the only token of its kind—built to deliver returns and rescue missions in equal measure.The platform was the subject of a recent AMA on the CryptoFi Binance channel, featuring Project Rescue co-founder Yanzer Lee and platinum partner Edward Andrews from Public Safety Training & Response Group (PSTR Group), an international firm specialising in surge response services and disaster training.“…last year alone there was over $470b of economic losses from disasters, so what we’ve got to do is to bring that number down – we’ve got to save people’s lives, we’ve got to educate the community,” Edward Andrews, of Public Safety Training & Response Group, a platinum partner of Project Rescue, said on the AMA podcast.“We said that there must be a better way to work with the community to fund (rescues) and save lives.”The response to that need is the launch of Project Rescue.“Project Rescue is basically a… Web3-powered mission to make the world a safer place,” Yanzer Lee, of Project Rescue, said on the AMA podcast.“We combine blockchain, we combine AI, and we combine the real-world rescue operations experience of Eddie that has (accumulated) over the years.“We aim to be the global platform whereby all the projects, all the rescue operations… all the disaster preparedness, everything (is placed) into one platform for the Web3 audience.“The Web3 audience are the decentralised people all over the world, and they can fund all these projects, assets and missions, to create a safer place.“The most important thing is that we have a platform that allows contributors from all over the world – small retail investors, institutions, business, anyone – to locate their funds and stick into a platform, and using this fund we can then raise our platform to the global standard that funds rescue missions, (and) make (the world) more prepared.“And, then, because all these missions and disaster preparedness actually is a real-world business – it makes profit - we will use the profits and share back to the contributors as APY.“So, basically: stake your tokens, save lives and earn APY. That is the gist of Project Rescue.”🎧 Listen to the full Binance Live – Project Rescue AMA (starts at timecode 12:19): https://www.binance.com/en/live/video?roomId=2270342&utm_campaign=binance_live 🔗 Learn more: Website: www.projectrescue.xyz Track Project Rescue on CoinMarketCap About Project RescueProject Rescue is a blockchain-powered platform connecting investors with disaster response and public safety initiatives. With transparent funding and mission-aligned returns, Project Rescue delivers impact at scale—powered by crypto.About Public Safety Training & Response GroupPSTR Group is an Australia-based international leader in emergency preparedness and surge response. It partners with governments, corporations, and communities to build real-world capabilities that save lives.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.