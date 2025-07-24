All State Offices Closed Tomorrow, Tuesday, February 16, 2021

February 15, 2021

With inclement weather expected this evening and throughout tomorrow, Governor Janet Mills has directed all State of Maine offices closed tomorrow, February 16, 2021:

“A mix of snow, sleet, and rain is expected to create hazardous driving conditions throughout much of the state tomorrow,” said Governor Mills. “I urge Maine people to avoid traveling if possible and to drive cautiously if you have to commute. The Maine Emergency Management Agency is working closely with the Maine Department of Transportation, the Maine Turnpike Authority, and Maine’s utility providers to respond as necessary to this storm.”

The National Weather Service (NWS) has issued Winter Storm Warnings and Winter Weather Advisories in anticipation of heavy mixed precipitation, including snow, sleet and ice that will make slippery and hazardous driving conditions during the morning and evening commutes.

The State Emergency Operations Center at MEMA is operational and monitoring the storm.