Governor Mills Receives Second and Final Dose of COVID-19 Vaccine

February 12, 2021

Governor Janet Mills today received her second and final dose of the COVID-19 vaccine. The Governor was vaccinated on the recommendation of the Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention as part of Phase 1a as a person critical to Maine’s COVID-19 response. The Governor, who is 73, leads Maine’s COVID-19 response. The second and final dose of the Moderna vaccine was administered to the Governor at the Blaine House this morning by James Jarvis, MD, physician leader for Incident Command, Northern Light Health, and director, Clinical Education, Northern Light Eastern Maine Medical Center. Dr. Jarvis administered the Governor’s first dose of the vaccine on January 15, 2021.

“We are working day and night to deploy whatever vaccine we get from the Federal government as quickly as possible to every corner of the state,” said Governor Janet Mills. “Our strategy right now is focused on saving lives, and the data tells us that folks who are 70 and older are most at risk of dying if they contract COVID. This is why we are taking the limited doses we receive and trying to get them into the arms of these folks as fast as we can. I remain grateful to the people of Maine for their patience amid this unprecedented undertaking and continue to urge all Maine people to wear a mask and watch their distance. Doing so will protect others and help us get back to normal sooner.”

To date, 226,184 cumulative vaccinations have been reported in Maine, with more than 10 percent of the population having received the first dose and nearly 4 percent having received the second dose. Maine is among the top half of states in terms of shots in arms of its population. For more information on Maine’s COVID-19 vaccine strategy, please visit the Administration's COVID-19 vaccine page.

Last December, Governor Mills quarantined following an exposure to COVID-19. She did not contract the virus, partly because the individual who had COVID-19 was wearing a mask.