EcoFit H2O™ Has Become The Official Wellness Water Of Contemporary Services Corporation, The Leader in Crowd Management

Contemporary Services Corporation Wants Its Over 60,000 Employees & Clients To Benefit From Water That Delivers Much More Than Just Great Taste & Hydration

CHARLOTTE, NC, UNITED STATES, July 24, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- EcoFit Labs set a new standard in the $230 billion functional beverage category when it introduced EcoFit H2O. Consumers love

the natural fruit flavors, but it is now rapidly attracting both individuals (including professional athletes) as well as corporations such as Contemporary Services Corporation because of its additional benefits.

“Our employees work long hours providing crowd management”, commented Damon Zumwalt, founder & CEO of Contemporary Services Corporation. “They need to stay hydrated and be alert given the demands placed on them when supervising events.”

Since 1967 Contemporary Services Corporation has been the leader in providing

effective crowd management services for professional (NFL, MLB, NHL, MLS, NBA) as

well as collegian and Olympic sporting events. In addition, Contemporary Services

Corporation provides crowd management for major non-sporting events including music

festivals, corporate off-sites, and even at Presidential inaugurations.

“We are so honored to be named the Official Wellness Water of Contemporary Services

Corporation”, commented Rowland Hanson, co-founder & Chairman of EcoFit Labs.

“Contemporary Services Corporation is known for superior crowd management and

their endorsement of EcoFit H2O for their employees to maximize their performance

makes a statement that is already attracting other major corporations.”

As the Official Wellness Water of Contemporary Services Corporation, EcoFit will be

educating their over 60,000 employees on how EcoFit H20 will keep them hydrated,

alert and even healthier versus other beverages.

“While EcoFit H2O™ is the optimal choice for healthy hydration, consumers continue to

buy it because they prefer the taste over soft drinks and other functional beverages”

commented Tommy Jackson, co-founder & CEO of EcoFit Labs.

About EcoFit Labs

EcoFit Labs is a health and wellness beverage company with operations in North

Carolina and Ohio. The company aims to become the leading global health & wellness

beverage brand that provides consumers with a great tasting, science-backed beverage

that supports a healthy lifestyle.

For more information on EcoFit H2O contact:

Tommy Jackson

Co-Founder - CEO

EcoFit Labs Inc

+1-980-347-0034

Tommy@drinkecofith2o.com

www.DrinkEcoFitH2O.com

About Contemporary Services Corporation

CSC is the world leader in crowd management and event security. Established in 1967,

CSC has since garnered a loyal and esteemed client base, including more than 200

stadiums, arenas, and theaters, over 110 universities, and scholastic institutions, nearly

50 convention centers, as well as numerous clients within the professional ranks of

MLB, MLS, NBA, NFL, NHL, and NASCAR. CSC has also provided services for the

world’s most prestigious special events, including Collegiate Bowl Games, NCAA Final

Four Tournaments, PGA Tournaments, 34 Super Bowls, 10 Olympic Games, 5

Presidential Inaugurations, 4 Papal visits, and 2 FIFA World Cups. CSC operates more

than 45 branch locations throughout the United States.

For more information on Contemporary Services Corporation contact:

James Granger

President

Contemporary Services Corporation

+1-818-885-5150

Marketing@CSC-USA.com

www.csc-usa.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.