EcoFit H2O™ Has Become The Official Wellness Water Of Contemporary Services Corporation, The Leader in Crowd Management
Contemporary Services Corporation Wants Its Over 60,000 Employees & Clients To Benefit From Water That Delivers Much More Than Just Great Taste & Hydration
CHARLOTTE, NC, UNITED STATES, July 24, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- EcoFit Labs set a new standard in the $230 billion functional beverage category when it introduced EcoFit H2O. Consumers love
the natural fruit flavors, but it is now rapidly attracting both individuals (including professional athletes) as well as corporations such as Contemporary Services Corporation because of its additional benefits.
“Our employees work long hours providing crowd management”, commented Damon Zumwalt, founder & CEO of Contemporary Services Corporation. “They need to stay hydrated and be alert given the demands placed on them when supervising events.”
Since 1967 Contemporary Services Corporation has been the leader in providing
effective crowd management services for professional (NFL, MLB, NHL, MLS, NBA) as
well as collegian and Olympic sporting events. In addition, Contemporary Services
Corporation provides crowd management for major non-sporting events including music
festivals, corporate off-sites, and even at Presidential inaugurations.
“We are so honored to be named the Official Wellness Water of Contemporary Services
Corporation”, commented Rowland Hanson, co-founder & Chairman of EcoFit Labs.
“Contemporary Services Corporation is known for superior crowd management and
their endorsement of EcoFit H2O for their employees to maximize their performance
makes a statement that is already attracting other major corporations.”
As the Official Wellness Water of Contemporary Services Corporation, EcoFit will be
educating their over 60,000 employees on how EcoFit H20 will keep them hydrated,
alert and even healthier versus other beverages.
“While EcoFit H2O™ is the optimal choice for healthy hydration, consumers continue to
buy it because they prefer the taste over soft drinks and other functional beverages”
commented Tommy Jackson, co-founder & CEO of EcoFit Labs.
About EcoFit Labs
EcoFit Labs is a health and wellness beverage company with operations in North
Carolina and Ohio. The company aims to become the leading global health & wellness
beverage brand that provides consumers with a great tasting, science-backed beverage
that supports a healthy lifestyle.
For more information on EcoFit H2O contact:
Tommy Jackson
Co-Founder - CEO
EcoFit Labs Inc
+1-980-347-0034
Tommy@drinkecofith2o.com
www.DrinkEcoFitH2O.com
About Contemporary Services Corporation
CSC is the world leader in crowd management and event security. Established in 1967,
CSC has since garnered a loyal and esteemed client base, including more than 200
stadiums, arenas, and theaters, over 110 universities, and scholastic institutions, nearly
50 convention centers, as well as numerous clients within the professional ranks of
MLB, MLS, NBA, NFL, NHL, and NASCAR. CSC has also provided services for the
world’s most prestigious special events, including Collegiate Bowl Games, NCAA Final
Four Tournaments, PGA Tournaments, 34 Super Bowls, 10 Olympic Games, 5
Presidential Inaugurations, 4 Papal visits, and 2 FIFA World Cups. CSC operates more
than 45 branch locations throughout the United States.
For more information on Contemporary Services Corporation contact:
James Granger
President
Contemporary Services Corporation
+1-818-885-5150
Marketing@CSC-USA.com
www.csc-usa.com
