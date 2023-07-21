ECOFIT H20™ Announces Statewide Distribution of Its Revolutionary Fitness & Wellness Water in Florida

MIAMI, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, July 21, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- ECOFIT H20™ is thrilled to start distributing its breakthrough Fitness & Wellness Water throughout Florida. This naturally flavored water combines the power of sports and wellness nutrition into one delicious drink, revolutionizing the way people hydrate and replenish their bodies.

Unlike other functional beverages on the market, ECOFIT H20™ stands out by being naturally flavored and sweetened, with zero calories, sugar, caffeine, and artificial sweeteners. This remarkable drink provides a natural energy boost and aids post-workout recovery by reducing muscle soreness. Available in five delicious flavors, each bottle of ECOFIT H20™ contains 150mg of magnesium and eight potent antioxidant extracts, equivalent to 10 servings of fruits and vegetables, to reduce inflammation, boost nitric oxide levels, support the immune system, improve cardiovascular health, and promote overall vitality.

To begin its operations in Florida, ECOFIT H20™ has partnered with SAS Sales and Marketing, a Florida-based company that provides executive-level beverage sales and management services to emerging brands. "We are extremely excited about this partnership to grow our exciting brand with a partner that clearly understands the vision and science behind our fantastic product," says Chief Logistics Officer Derrick Flood. "SAS is strategically positioned to bring ECOFIT H20™ to Tier 1 Retailers and delivery networks in the state of Florida, with best-in-practice delivery and marketing solutions. This partnership will lead to national placement of ECOFIT and position our brand at the very top of the functional water category. The science behind ECOFIT is unmatched, and we now have an unparalleled partner that will execute world-class marketing and delivery in the second largest water market in the US. I am truly excited about our future."

“SAS Sales and Marketing is excited to partner with ECOFIT H20™ in Florida, ” says SAS CEO and Founder, Andy Stallone. “We leverage our deep industry knowledge and strong retail network to give emerging beverage brands like ECOFIT H20™ optimal exposure and access to top retailers and delivery channels. We are eager to start getting this phenomenal brand on the shelves!”

The company's mission is to provide a natural and refreshing solution that combines fitness and wellness nutrition, empowering individuals to lead healthy and active lives.

Check out the full range of Fitness & Wellness Water at https://drinkecofith2o.com/shop-now/.

About ECOFIT H20™

