Thursday, July 24, 2025
CANADA, July 23 - Note: All times local
7:55 a.m. The Prime Minister will participate in a family photo with leaders of the Inuit-Crown Partnership Committee.
Note for media:
8:20 a.m. The Prime Minister will deliver opening remarks at the meeting of the Inuit-Crown Partnership Committee with the President of Inuit Tapiriit Kanatami, Natan Obed.
Note for media:
8:30 a.m. The Prime Minister will co-chair the meeting of the Inuit-Crown Partnership Committee with the President of Inuit Tapiriit Kanatami, Natan Obed.
Closed to media
