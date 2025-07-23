Thursday, July 24, 2025

Submit Release
CANADA, July 23 - Note: All times local

7:55 a.m. The Prime Minister will participate in a family photo with leaders of the Inuit-Crown Partnership Committee.

8:20 a.m. The Prime Minister will deliver opening remarks at the meeting of the Inuit-Crown Partnership Committee with the President of Inuit Tapiriit Kanatami, Natan Obed.

8:30 a.m. The Prime Minister will co-chair the meeting of the Inuit-Crown Partnership Committee with the President of Inuit Tapiriit Kanatami, Natan Obed.

