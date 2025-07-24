North Dakota Angel Match Program Invests $345,000 in Tech and Innovation Startups in Q2

The North Dakota Department of Commerce today announced that two companies have been approved for a total of $345,000 in investments through the North Dakota Development Fund Inc.’s Angel Match Program (AMP) during the second quarter of 2025.

AMP is designed to support early-stage, high-growth North Dakota businesses by matching private angel investments with direct equity or convertible note funding. The program is managed by the Development Fund but operates separately from its traditional investment offerings.

“North Dakota is no stranger to innovative entrepreneurs, and we’re continuing to see companies develop technologies that make everyday systems work smarter - whether it’s food supply chains or improving healthcare communication,” said Shayden Akason, Deputy Director of Economic Development and Finance and Head of Investments and Innovation at Commerce. “Our role is to back these innovators and help turn their ideas into real-world impacts right here in North Dakota.”

Investment highlights include:

Verdethos, Inc. – Approved for a $95,000 investment for working capital. Verdethos provides software solutions for supply chain logistics and commodity traceability.

– Approved for a $95,000 investment for working capital. Verdethos provides software solutions for supply chain logistics and commodity traceability. Highpass, Inc. – Approved for a $250,000 investment to expand marketing efforts. Highpass is a SaaS platform that streamlines communication in the healthcare industry through intelligent document processing and workflow automation.

Since launching in 2021, AMP has supported 16 North Dakota startups, helping them access the capital they need to grow and scale.

The North Dakota Development Fund, established in 1991, provides flexible financing tools to support new and expanding businesses across the state. In addition to AMP, the fund also oversees the Child Care Loan Program, which helps address critical workforce needs by supporting childcare providers.

For more information about the Angel Match Program or the Development Fund, visit: belegendary.link/North-Dakota-Development-Fund.