Saskatchewan Wildfire Update - July 23

July 24 - Released on July 23, 2025

As of 11:00 a.m. on Wednesday, July 23, there are 50 active wildfires in Saskatchewan. Of those active fires, four are categorized as contained, 14 are not contained, 14 are ongoing assessments and 18 are listed as protecting values.

Eleven communities are currently under an evacuation order: Resort Subdivision of Lac La Plonge, La Plonge Reserve, Northern Village of Beauval, Northern Hamlet of Jans Bay, Patuanak/English River First Nation, Montreal Lake Cree Nation, Northern Village of Pinehouse, Canoe Lake Cree First Nation/Canoe Narrows, Île-à-la-Crosse, Resort Subdivision of Cole Bay and Resort Subdivision of Little Amyot Lake.

A full list of evacuated communities can be found on the Active Evacuations webpage.

Any evacuees should register through the Sask Evac Web Application and then call 1-855-559-5502 between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. to have their needs assessed for additional assistance. Individuals who need help registering through the application can call the 855 Line for assistance.

Evacuees supported by the Canadian Red Cross should call 1-800-863-6582.

Due to the wildfire conditions continuing to impact communities and individuals in northern Saskatchewan, Corrections, Policing and Public Safety Minister Tim McLeod sent a letter to the Federal Minister of Emergency Management and Community Resilience and Public Safety Eleanor Olszewski requesting the following resources to assist in the wildfire response efforts:

Type 3 fire personnel, up to 300, that could be utilized for wildfire mop up operations. Logistical support, lodging, food and transportation may be required for the deployed type 3 personnel. Medium and intermediate helicopters for bucketing and crew movement. Value Protection kits - sprinkler and hoses for structure protection in various communities. Water tenders / water haulers for assisting with wildfire mop up and fire mitigation in various communities.

The latest wildfire information, an interactive fire ban map, frequently asked questions, fire risk maps and fire prevention tips can be found at saskpublicsafety.ca.

For more information, review the current fire bans and restrictions in provincial parks and recreation sites.

