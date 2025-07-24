Anna Covert to Speak at DigiMarCon Hawaii

Anna Covert Logo Anna Covert, Author, Podcaster, Digital Marketer Author Anna Covert with The Covert Code

Unveiling the truth about digital marketing fraud

Digital fraud is costing businesses billions each year. At DigiMarCon Hawaii, I’ll be showing companies what to watch for, and more importantly, how to fight back with knowledge and the right tools.” — Anna Covert, Author, Speaker, Entrepreneur

HONOLULU, HI, UNITED STATES, July 23, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Renowned digital marketing expert, author, and entrepreneur Anna Covert is set to take the stage at 4pm on July 24 at the DigiMarCon Hawaii, the premier digital marketing conference held at the Hyatt Regency Waikiki Beach Resort & Spa, July 24 – 25. As the founder of Covert Communication, the largest digital marketing firm in Hawaii, Covert brings over two decades of experience navigating and innovating in the evolving world of online advertising.At DigiMarCon Hawaii, Covert will present a powerful keynote titled “The Fraud Factor: Urgetn Strategies for Safer Digital Marketing”. Her session will dive deep into the growing threat of online ad fraud and platform manipulation, offering real-world insights on how brands can protect themselves in today’s increasingly complex digital ecosystem.“Digital fraud is costing businesses billions each year — and most don’t even know it’s happening,” said Anna Covert. “At DigiMarCon Hawaii, I’ll be showing companies what to watch for, and more importantly, how to fight back with knowledge and the right tools.”Anna’s keynote will be informed by her extensive experience working with Fortune 500 companies and small businesses alike. Her mission remains clear: to uplift the industry and protect businesses and consumers from deceptive online practices across search, display, and programmatic advertising.Covert is the author of the Forbes Books title The Covert Code – Mastering the Art of Digital Marketing , which achieved #1 rankings on Amazon in several categories. In addition to leading her full-service agency, she also heads multiple technology ventures, including Reactium.io, an open-source web platform used by enterprise organizations worldwide with contributors from Microsoft, IBM, and Apple.Anna Covert is also the host of The Covert Code Podcast, where she interviews top experts across marketing, business, and technology to uncover the strategies that drive sustainable success in a digital-first world.To learn more about Anna Covert’s work or to inquire about future speaking engagements, visit annacovert.com.ABOUT DIGIMARCON HAWAIIDigiMarCon Hawaii is part of the world’s largest digital marketing conference series . Each year, it brings together thought leaders and innovators in marketing, media, and technology to share insights, network, and explore emerging strategies across the digital spectrum. Learn more at digimarconhawaii.com.ABOUT ANNA COVERTAnna Covert is the founder of Covert Communication, Hawaii’s leading digital marketing agency. With expertise in online marketing, branding, and business growth, she has helped countless companies scale their success. She is the author of The Covert Code – Mastering the Art of Digital Marketing, a Forbes Books publication, and the host of The Covert Code Podcast, where she explores the latest trends in marketing and technology.ABOUT COVERT COMMUNICATION GROUP OF COMPANIESCovert Communication – Integrated Marketing. Helping brands extend their traditional marketing efforts online, providing innovative, results-driven, integrated digital solutions. Full agency services include branding, print, broadcast, collateral, public relations and, of course, website design/development, search, digital marketing, remarketing, social media, as well as API integration.Trusting Solar Calculator (Solar Wizard) – Solar calculator app that provides estimates of solar costs and savings for residential and commercial installations. Completely customizable, multi-languages, allows the inclusion of batteries, EVs, UTM tracking, and financing options.Arial Impacts – Customized postcards showing homeowners solar on their roof with the estimated savings. Solar companies can target all possible homeowners with their sales proposition.Reatium.io – An open-source web platform.MANA – Software to save time and money. In Hawaiian MANA means power. The mission is to connect application programming interfaces through custom code without the use of Zapier or third-party services.###

