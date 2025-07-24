South Texas Disaster Assistance Deadline Has Passed but Help Still Available

AUSTIN, Texas – The July 22 deadline to apply for FEMA disaster assistance has passed, but help is still available for those who sustained loss from the March 26-28 severe storms and floods in South Texas.

Applicants should stay in touch with FEMA to ensure the disaster assistance process stays on track. Missing or incorrect information could result in delays in receiving assistance. Update contact information, report additional home damage or a delay in insurance claims in the following ways:

Visit DisasterAssistance.gov

Use the FEMA mobile app

Call the FEMA Helpline at 800-621-3362. Lines are open from 6 a.m. to 10 p.m. CT daily . If you use a relay service, captioned telephone or other service, you can give FEMA your number for that service. Helpline specialists speak many languages. Press 2 for Spanish.

Visit any Disaster Recovery Center to receive in-person assistance. No appointment is needed. Recovery centers are open in Cameron, Hidalgo, Starr and Willacy counties. To find one close to you, use your ZIP code to search FEMA.gov/DRC.

and counties To find one close to you, use your ZIP code to search FEMA.gov/DRC. To view an accessible video on how to apply, visit What You Need to Know Before Applying for FEMA Assistance.

For the latest information about Texas’ recovery, visit fema.gov/disaster/4871. Follow FEMA Region 6 on social media at x.com/FEMARegion6 and at facebook.com/FEMARegion6