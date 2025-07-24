President Donald J. Trump Approves Major Disaster Declaration for Michigan

WASHINGTON - FEMA announced that federal disaster assistance is available to the state of Michigan to supplement recovery efforts in the areas affected by the severe winter storm from March 28-30, 2025.

Public Assistance federal funding is available to the state, tribal and eligible local governments and certain private nonprofit organizations on a cost-sharing basis for emergency work and the repair and replacement of eligible facilities damaged by the severe winter storm in Alcona, Alpena, Antrim, Charlevoix, Cheboygan, Crawford, Emmet, Kalkaska, Mackinac, Montmorency, Oscoda, Otsego and Presque Isle counties and the Little Traverse Bay Bands of Odawa Indians.

Darrin Ricketts has been named as the Federal Coordinating Officer for federal recovery operations in the affected area. Additional designations may be made at a later date if requested by the state and warranted by the results of further damage assessments.