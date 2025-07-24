President Donald J. Trump Approves Major Disaster Declaration for Oregon

WASHINGTON -- FEMA announced that federal disaster assistance is available to the state of Oregon to supplement recovery efforts in the areas affected by the severe storms, flooding, landslides and mudslides from March 13-20, 2025.

Public Assistance federal funding is available to the state, tribal and eligible local governments and certain private nonprofit organizations on a cost-sharing basis for emergency work and the repair or replacement of facilities damaged by the severe storms, flooding, landslides and mudslides in Coos, Curry and Douglas counties.

John F. Harrison has been named as the Federal Coordinating Officer for federal recovery operations in the affected area. Additional designations may be made at a later date if requested by the state and warranted by the results of further assessments.