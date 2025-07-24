Gel Antiperspirants May Help Clear the Skin Boils of Hidradenitis Suppurativa
In this new study in SKIN: The Journal of Cutaneous Medicine®, Ciaran Smythe, DO, and his coauthors present a study following the outcomes of seven HS patients who used aluminum-based gel antiperspirants in their armpit. The authors reported that all seven patients, who had mild symptoms, had their armpit lesions completely go away after using gel-antiperspirants. The study also includes comments on a TikTok video discussing the use of gel antiperspirants in HS management, documenting real-world experiences with gel-antiperspirants for HS. Out of 16 people who shared their experiences on TikTok, 94% said their HS got better or cleared up when they used gel or spray antiperspirants. Only one person (6%) said their symptoms got worse from using them.
Even though it's not fully understood how antiperspirants affect HS, the type and ingredients of the product seem to make a difference. Solid stick products and certain active ingredients may make symptoms worse. This study preliminarily investigated the use of aluminum-based gel antiperspirants for HS in a small group of patients. They found that all patients had cleared and did not have recurrence of mild armpit HS symptoms after starting gel-based antiperspirants. This is an important step to developing hygiene guidelines for patients struggling with HS.
SKIN: The Journal of Cutaneous Medicine® is a peer-reviewed online medical journal that is the official journal of The National Society for Cutaneous Medicine. The mission of SKIN is to provide an enhanced and accelerated route to disseminate new dermatologic knowledge for all aspects of cutaneous disease.
For more details, please visit www.jofskin.org or contact jofskin@gmail.com.
Ciaran Smythe, DO
Lake Granbury Medical Center
ciaransmythe@yahoo.com
Visit us on social media:
TikTok
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.