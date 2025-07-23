DLNR News Release – MAUNALUA BAY DREDGING SCHEDULED TO BEGIN JULY 28

STATE OF HAWAIʻI

MAUNALUA BAY DREDGING AND FACILITY IMPROVEMENTS SCHEDULED TO BEGIN JULY 28

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

July 23, 2025

HONOLULU – Maintenance dredging and facility improvements are set to begin at the Maunalua Bay Boat Ramp in Hawai‘i Kai next week. The DLNR Division of Boating and Ocean Recreation (DOBOR) is hosting a pre-construction meeting this Friday, July 25 at 3 p.m. at the Maunalua Bay Boat Ramp Facility to present project details and information. All those interested are welcomed to attend.

Sand from dredging the boat ramp entrance channel will be reused and placed on adjacent eroded shorelines on both sides of the ramp. Sheet pile walls, commonly used in harbor construction for erosion control and as support structures, will be installed to contain the reused dredge material and prevent future erosion of the shoreline. Other seawall repairs will also take place.

“We’re excited to get started on this project, which will greatly benefit users who frequent Maunalua Bay and use the ramp regularly,” said DOBOR Administrator Meghan Statts. “We appreciate the significant community involvement in project planning that helped to optimize ramp access and take effective erosion resistance measures.”

DOBOR awarded the $6.8 million contract to American Marine Corporation with a start date of July 28. No closure of the boat ramp or entrance channel are anticipated throughout the duration of the project, though intermittent interruptions may occur. The contractor will work closely with users to ensure any impacts will be limited. Project completion is estimated for April 2026.

RESOURCES

(All images/video Courtesy: DLNR)

Video – Maunalua Bay Dredging and Facility Improvements – media clips (July 23, 2025):

https://www.dropbox.com/scl/fi/m8w3imlanfxa5il3l2efg/Maunalua-Bay-Boat-Ramp-Dredging-media-clips-July-23-2025.mov?rlkey=f9uf2s4v834xehmh81j2jkf57&st=obynis4f&dl=0

Photographs – Maunalua Bay Dredging and Facility Improvements (July 23, 2025):

https://www.dropbox.com/scl/fo/exo27yfknj4wlh4nvkaok/AO0Kk53whwjI_8joadN8-6A?rlkey=f4f5ms86bo2y65dgsdvkqtj0z&st=4h954q9o&dl=0

