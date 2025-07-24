Hamptons Fashion Week® MEET THE ICONS White Party – Featuring Jean Shafiroff, Freddie Leiba, & More Fashion Royalty

Hamptons Fashion Week

HAMPTONS, NY, UNITED STATES, July 24, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Hamptons Fashion Week Summer Series 2025: Featuring, Karon Riley of “The Black Hamptons , Korean Sensation Silly Music, Bravo Star Margaret Josephs, Bershawn Shaw of Own TV , Bravo TV Melody Holt, CBS's Sarah Vie, Netflix Actress Julia Hart, and More Icons & Designers Set to Sizzle This Summer!Hamptons Fashion Weekin conjunction with Hamptons Swim Weekis back and bigger than ever! On August 30th, the iconic event will take center stage as we celebrate the best in fashion, design, and entertainment with our highly anticipated Meet the Icons & Meet the Designers showcase. This spectacular summer event promises to be a day of glamour, creativity, and inspiration, featuring an elite lineup of industry luminaries and emerging talent.We are thrilled to announce our exciting partnership with ZOE Concierge this summer, bringing an elevated level of luxury and concierge services to the event. ZOE Concierge will feature standout designers on the runway, including Johnny Was Swimwear, Porshia Swimwear, Atelier H by Himanthi Wanninaya, newcomer Vernice Holmes and Millinery’s Dr. Ines Hernandez Talla. including Celebrity Designer Cesar Galindo. This collaboration promises to infuse the showcase with fresh energy and innovative style, making it a must-attend highlight of the season.Our 2025 Icons: Socialite Jean Shafiroff, Fashion and Legendary Creative and Fashion Director Freddie Leiba, and CFDA Designer Regina Kravitz. Presenting the awards at Hamptons Fashion Week Summer Series 2025 will be Media Maven, Constance White, Prince Mario Max, Celebrity TV Host Shelli Stelmak, and Celebrity TV Stylist Nole Marin.Special guests include Korean sensation Silly Music, Bravo Housewife Margaret Josephs, Bershawn Shaw of Bravo, Sarah Vie of CBS's Living Abundantly, Netflix actress Julia Hart, and more—along with stars from Housewives of NJ and Housewives of NY, key NBA players, and several top influencers.Last year’s Hamptons Fashion WeekSummer Series kicked off with an incredible attendance of 5,000 guests, highlighted by a VIP launch party featuring designers, retailers, celebrity designers, and more. The runway shows showcased collections from Johnny Was (Southampton), CFDA Designer Snow Xue Gao, Celebrity Designer & Stylist Phillip Bloch, and a vibrant display of talent from across the industry. The event’s inspiring displays of talent and innovation solidified its reputation as the premier summer fashion celebration.Join us for a day filled with fashion, entertainment, and celebration as we honor industry icons and showcase the next generation of designers. This event promises to be a sizzling highlight of the summer season, bringing together taste makers, celebrities, and fashion enthusiasts alike.For press inquiries, sponsorship opportunities, or ticket information, please contact:About Hamptons Fashion WeekNow in its latest edition, Hamptons Fashion Weekcontinues to be a leading platform for fashion innovation and celebration in the heart of the Hamptons.Join us this summer for a celebration of style and sophistication! Hamptons Fashion Weekis a much-anticipated experience that will bring a new dimension to the summer calendar of events in the East End

