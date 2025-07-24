Department of the Interior Announces Land Transfer to the Department of the Navy for National Defense in Arizona

The Department of the Interior today announced that the Secretary of the Interior transferred jurisdiction over approximately 285 acres of public land in Yuma County, Arizona along the U.S.-Mexico border to the Department of the Navy for three years to establish a National Defense Area in direct support of border security operations. The Secretary’s emergency withdrawal action strengthens the U.S. government’s efforts along the southern border to ensure public safety and coordination between federal agencies.

“This action reflects the Trump administration’s strong commitment to securing our southern border and putting America’s safety first,” said Secretary of the Interior Doug Burgum. “By making this land available for border infrastructure improvements and defense operations, we are closing critical security gaps, stopping illegal activity and protecting both our nation and its natural resources from the damage caused by unchecked illegal immigration. This is about law and order, national sovereignty and using our public lands to defend the American people.”

The land transferred to the Department of the Navy lies within a region that has seen persistent illegal cross-border activity that not only presents national security risks but also causes significant environmental harm to sensitive desert ecosystems. Off-route vehicle traffic, human footpaths and illegal dumping have damaged wildlife habitats, increased erosion and strained fragile water sources. The transfer allows the Department of the Navy to assist U.S. Customs and Border Protection to secure the border and reduce unlawful border traffic and its adverse effects on natural and cultural resources.