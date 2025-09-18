Interior Department Announces More Than $54 Million for Waterfowl Habitat, Increased Public Access on National Wildlife Refuges

WASHINGTON – The Department of the Interior today announced more than $54 million from the Migratory Bird Conservation Fund has been approved by the Migratory Bird Conservation Commission, providing the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service the ability to conserve 21,737 acres of waterfowl habitat and increase public access on four national wildlife refuges.

This funding was derived primarily from the sale of Federal Migratory Bird Hunting and Conservation Stamps, commonly known as Duck Stamps, and import duties on imported arms and ammunition.

“The Duck Stamp program has been instrumental in conserving wetlands around the country for more than 90 years in the National Wildlife Refuge System,” said Secretary of the Interior Doug Burgum. “These national wildlife refuges and many others across the United States show our ongoing commitment to improving public access to recreational activities for American traditions, such as hunting, fishing and birdwatching.”

Since 1934, the Federal Duck Stamp Program has provided more than $1.3 billion for habitat conservation in the National Wildlife Refuge System. These funds will be used to purchase waterfowl habitat at the following national wildlife refuges:

Bear River Migratory Bird Refuge, Utah – $2,620,000 for 934 acres

– $2,620,000 for 934 acres Lower Hatchie National Wildlife Refuge, Tennessee – $1,800,000 for 495 acres

– $1,800,000 for 495 acres Red River National Wildlife Refuge, Louisiana – $14,600,000 for 3,285 acres

– $14,600,000 for 3,285 acres Upper Ouachita National Wildlife Refuge, Louisiana – $35,238,000 for 17,023 acres

“These new areas on national wildlife refuges will help bolster wetlands conservation and increase habitat for migratory birds and other wildlife while expanding outdoor recreation opportunities for surrounding communities,” said Fish and Wildlife Service Director Brian Nesvik. “Millions of visitors come to national wildlife refuges across the nation annually generating direct benefits for local economies and communities.”

While Duck Stamps are required for waterfowl hunters as an annual license, anyone can contribute to conservation by buying them. A current Federal Duck Stamp is also a pass into any national wildlife refuge that charges an entry fee. Because nearly all the proceeds are used to conserve habitat for birds and other wildlife, outdoor enthusiasts including birders and nature photographers buy Duck Stamps to help preserve some of the most diverse and important wildlife habitats in our nation.

Since it was established in 1934, sales of the Federal Duck Stamp to hunters, bird watchers, outdoor enthusiasts, and collectors have raised more than $1.3 billion to conserve over 6 million acres of habitat for birds and other wildlife and provide countless opportunities for wildlife-oriented recreation on our public lands.

The Commission also received a report today on 21 North American Wetlands Conservation Act small grants, which were approved by the North American Wetlands Conservation Council in February 2025. Small grants are awarded for projects up to $250,000 to encourage new grantees and partners to carry out smaller-scale conservation work. The Commission has authorized the Council to approve these projects up to $5 million. This year, more than $4.7 million in grants was matched by more than $9.5 million in partner funds.

The North American Wetlands Conservation Act is one of the most effective tools available for migratory bird conservation. Projects made possible through the North American Wetlands Conservation Act will protect, restore and enhance wetlands, providing habitat for migratory birds and many other species of wildlife, improving water quality and providing recreational opportunities for all.

The Migratory Bird Conservation Commission is chaired by the Secretary of the Interior. The Commission has helped conserve much of the nation’s most important waterfowl habitat and establish or enhance many of the country’s most popular destinations for waterfowl hunting and birding.

Additional information about North American wetlands and migratory bird conservation can be found on the Service’s webpage.

