Re: Traffic Alert Quechee Rd Hartland VT

UPDATE: Roadway will be shut down briefly to remove the truck.





State of Vermont

Department of Public Safety

Vermont State Police

Royalton State Police Barracks

News Release – Highway / Traffic Notification





Quechee Rd is down to one lane at the address of 535 Quechee Rd Hartland, VT due to a Log Truck Crash.





This incident is expected to last for appromately 2 hrs. Specific details are not yet available, and updates will be provided as appropriate.





Motorists should expect delays in the area or seek alternate routes. Please drive carefully











