Safer Streets: Governor Hochul Announces More Than $5.4 Million in Funding for Hudson Valley Law Enforcement Agencies to Sustain Progress in the State’s Fight Against Gun Violence

Governor Kathy Hochul today announced more than $5.4 million for Hudson Valley law enforcement agencies to sustain progress in the state’s fight against gun violence. Shooting incidents with injury in seven municipalities participating in the state’s Gun Involved Violence Elimination (GIVE) initiative declined 15 percent, and seven fewer people died from gunshot wounds from January through June 2025 compared to the same time last year.

“My top priority is public safety, and since taking office, my administration has been laser-focused on working with local law enforcement to drive down gun violence across New York communities,” Governor Hochul said. “New York’s GIVE initiative is a crucial part of our comprehensive plan to reduce shootings and firearm-related violent crime — and it’s working. But we will not stop fighting for safer streets until all New Yorkers feel safe.”

The State’s multifaceted plan to continue supporting local law enforcement and community partners on the front lines of fighting gun violence have helped local law enforcement reduce shooting incidents significantly. The 28 GIVE police departments typically report the highest volume of violent crime outside the five boroughs. Thanks to Governor Hochul’s continued investment in the GIVE initiative, between Jan. 1 and June 30, 2025, GIVE police departments reported 242 shooting incidents with injury, down from 281 during the same period in 2024. The number of people shot declined from 354 to 275, and there were nine fewer gun violence-related deaths (49 vs. 58). During Governor Hochul’s time in office, 762 fewer individuals have been injured by gun violence, and 104 fewer people have been killed in GIVE communities.

This marks the third consecutive year in which Governor Hochul has secured record-level funding for GIVE: $36.38 million, with $36 million awarded and the remainder reserved for emerging needs identified by participating agencies. The following agencies in the Mid-Hudson Region will receive a total of nearly $5.5 million:

Dutchess County – $1,507,580

Dutchess County District Attorney – $476,827

Dutchess County Probation Department – $319,293

Dutchess County Sheriff's Office – $57,960

Poughkeepsie City Police Department – $653,500

Orange County – $1,908,062

Middletown City Police Department – $100,000

Newburgh City Police Department – $857,008

Orange County District Attorney – $616,640

Orange County Probation Department – $239,414

Orange County Sheriff's Office – $95,000

Rockland County – $393,712

Rockland County District Attorney – $75,000

Rockland County Probation Department – $66,000

Rockland County Sheriff's Office – $80,000

Spring Valley Village Police Department – $172,712

Ulster County – $388,228

Kingston City Police Department – $159,591

Ulster County District Attorney – $100,933

Ulster County Probation Department – $96,000

Ulster County Sheriff's Office – $31,704

Westchester County – $1,263,697

Mount Vernon City Police Department – $243,000

Westchester County Dept of Public Safety – $56,678

Westchester County District Attorney – $364,035

Westchester County Probation Department – $318,330

Yonkers City Police Department – $281,654

Collectively, communities participating in GIVE also saw reductions in all seven index crime categories – four violent (murder, rape, robbery, aggravated assault) and three property (burglary, larceny, motor vehicle theft) – during the first quarter of 2025 when compared to the same period last year. Preliminary data reported to DCJS showed an 18 percent reduction in total index crimes, a 19 percent decrease in violent crime, and an 18 percent decline in property crimes.

The GIVE police departments in the Hudson Valley collectively reported a 28 percent (1,354 vs. 1,881) drop in index crimes during the first quarter of 2025 vs. 2024, the most recent data available. Index crime declined 42 percent in Middletown; 31 percent in Yonkers; 30 percent in Spring Valley; 28 percent in Newburgh (city); 25 percent in Kingston; 22 percent in Mount Vernon; and 17 percent in Poughkeepsie (city).

Division of Criminal Justice Services Commissioner Rossana Rosado said, “Thanks to Governor Hochul’s unwavering commitment to public safety, New York continues to see record reductions in gun violence. This funding ensures that our local law enforcement agencies and community organizations can build on the strategies that are working, saving lives, strengthening communities, and restoring trust. I am so proud of my DCJS team members who provide our partners across the state with the tools, training, and resources that allow them to sustain this progress.”

New York State Police Superintendent Steven G. James said, “The GIVE initiative continues to produce results that matter. Thanks to Governor Hochul’s ongoing commitment and the leadership of the Division of Criminal Justice Services, law enforcement agencies across the state are better equipped to target and reduce gun violence. This funding supports the critical work being done on the ground, providing local agencies with the tools, training, and resources they need to keep their communities safe. The New York State Police is proud to support our partners in this effort and remains committed to doing everything we can to protect the people of New York.”

Senate Majority Leader Andrea Stewart-Cousins said, “This funding is a vital investment in the safety and well-being of Westchester residents. By directing this funding to local law enforcement and public safety partners through the GIVE initiative, we are reinforcing evidence-based strategies that are driving down gun violence and saving lives. Our communities in Yonkers, Mount Vernon, and throughout the county have made measurable progress, and this continued investment ensures that momentum continues. I was proud to work with Governor Hochul, Speaker Heastie, and my Senate Majority colleagues to deliver $347 million in this year’s budget to support GIVE and other gun violence prevention efforts across the state.”

Senator Michelle Hinchey said, “I was proud to secure gun violence prevention funding for our local law enforcement agencies in Dutchess and Ulster counties to back the vital work they’re doing every day to make our communities safer. We champion funding through the GIVE program because it allows us to invest in proven partnerships with law enforcement across the Hudson Valley and statewide that interrupt cycles of violence and ensure officers have the tools they need to protect lives and strengthen public safety.”

State Senator Pete Harckham, “While incidents of gun-related violence continue to decrease in the Hudson Valley and statewide, we must remain proactive and vigilant in safeguarding our communities. This substantial investment in the state’s successful Gun Involved Violence Elimination program and our law enforcement professionals will help keep our streets safe and foster economic vitality where it is needed most.”

Assemblymember Didi Barrett said, “Today’s $5.4 million funding announcement is a testament to the Governor’s recognition and support of the GIVE initiative, which has been successful in improving public safety in our Hudson Valley communities. This significant funding will help support gun violence prevention and local law enforcement initiatives in Dutchess County and across the region, and I thank Governor Hochul for her leadership.”

Assemblymember Paula Elaine Kay said, “Public safety is one of my top priorities. I want to thank Governor Hochul for also making it a priority in her administration, and I commend the outstanding work of the City of Middletown Police Department under the leadership of Chief Ewanciw, as well as Mayor Joe DeStefano, for their tremendous efforts in reducing gun violence.”

Assemblymember Jonathan Jacobson said, “The plague of gun violence still affects too many of our Hudson Valley communities, although there is progress thanks to investments from the State. The investments include curbing gun trafficking, supporting our local police departments with technology and other resources, and investing in our communities with outreach initiatives such as SNUG and youth programs. These initiatives are particularly critical in the Cities of Newburgh and Poughkeepsie, which I represent. I applaud and join Governor Hochul in the ongoing fight against gun violence and crime.”

Assemblymember Patrick J. Carroll said, “Today's announcement confirms what we already know: investing in our communities and giving law enforcement the tools and technology they need reduces gun violence and saves lives. Thank you to Governor Hochul for the continued investment in Rockland County through the GIVE initiative. This funding will allow law enforcement to continue to implement proven strategies while partnering with our broader communities on deterrence, street outreach, and additional problem-oriented policing.”

City of Newburgh Mayor Torrance Harvey said, “Governor Hochul's dedication to combating gun violence in our city, the city of Newburgh and throughout the Hudson Valley is clear! The GIVE Program has supported our community-based organizations that are truly making a difference, and our crime reduction statistics reflect that progress! The partnership between the City of Newburgh and the Governor through the GIVE Program is yielding real results. Let's continue to support the Governor’s new allocation of $5.4 million for the Hudson Valley, especially in light of the major cuts coming from Washington D.C.”

City of Middletown Mayor Joseph DeStefano said, “Governor Hochul’s continued investment in public safety is delivering measurable results across the Hudson Valley,” said Mayor Joseph DeStefano of Middletown. “In Middletown, crime is down 50 percent since 2010, and initiatives like GIVE have played a vital role in helping us sustain that progress. The partnership between the state and local law enforcement is saving lives, reducing gun violence, and making our neighborhoods safer. A 52 percent drop in shootings across GIVE communities proves that targeted, data-driven strategies work.”

Yonkers Mayor Mike Spano said, “Yonkers continues to be the safest city of its size in all of America, thanks to our precision policing and data driven investigations, along with the unwavering support of Governor Hochul. This funding will further support our efforts to take more guns off our streets and protect Yonkers streets and keep our communities safe.”

City of Poughkeepsie Mayor Yvonne Flowers said, “The City of Poughkeepsie has seen its share of gun violence throughout the years. Through the GIVE funding our police dept has been able to implement safety measures, which includes additional personnel and overtime, to help reduce gun violence, especially in "hot spots" in our city. I thank Governor Hochul for continuing the GIVE funding, especially now since some of our cities are seeing an uptick in gun violence. The funding will help us to continue to reduce gun violence in our city and keep those who live, work, and visit our city safe.”

Mount Vernon Mayor Patterson-Howard said, “I extend heartfelt thanks to Governor Hochul for her unwavering dedication to public safety and for investing in Mount Vernon’s future. The GIVE initiative is delivering tangible results: violent crime in our city is down 11 percent year-over-year, overall crime has dropped 20 percent, and compared to 2020, we’ve seen nearly a 60 percent reduction. Through proactive and collaborative enforcement efforts with state partners, Mount Vernon proudly reports zero homicides this year. These results show what’s possible when communities and leadership unite around a shared mission of protecting lives and restoring peace.”

City of Kingston Mayor Steve Noble said, “I want to thank Governor Hochul for her ongoing commitment to supporting the City of Kingston’s law enforcement efforts. These resources have allowed us to reduce gun violence, especially in intimate partner situations. The impacts of these preventative measures have positive ripple effects throughout the community, and help our city to be a safer place.”

The state uses several metrics, including a five-year average of shooting incidents, shooting victims, individuals killed by firearms, violent crime, and violent crime by firearm, to determine each county’s award. GIVE requires all partners within a county to collaborate and develop a comprehensive plan to address shootings or violent crime and determine how to distribute funding among agencies.

Partners must use Problem-Oriented Policing (POP) as the framework for developing their plans, incorporate procedural justice into all elements of the plan, and implement more than one of the following evidence-based strategies: hot-spots policing; focused deterrence; street outreach; and Crime Prevention through Environmental Design. New York is unique among states for its commitment to providing comprehensive training and technical support that helps these agencies implement proven practices and evidence-based strategies as intended.

Also contributing to the state’s progress in fighting gun violence are three other initiatives funded and supported by DCJS: a network of 11 Crime Analysis Centers supported in partnership with local law enforcement agencies; the SNUG Street Outreach program; and Project RISE (Respond, Invest, Sustain, Empower). The FY26 Enacted Budget sustained record-level funding secured by Governor Hochul for those initiatives, as well as New York’s ongoing work to improve public safety, expand support for victims and survivors of crime, and strengthen communities.

The Division of Criminal Justice Services provides critical support to all facets of the state's criminal justice system, including, but not limited to: training law enforcement and other criminal justice professionals; overseeing a law enforcement accreditation program; ensuring Breathalyzer and speed enforcement equipment used by local law enforcement operate correctly; managing criminal justice grant funding; analyzing statewide crime and program data; providing research support; overseeing county probation departments and alternatives to incarceration programs; and coordinating youth justice policy. Follow DCJS on Facebook, Instagram, LinkedIn and X/Twitter.