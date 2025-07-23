Safer Streets: Governor Hochul Announces More Than $1.6 Million in Funding for Southern Tier Law Enforcement Agencies to Sustain Progress in the State’s Fight Against Gun Violence

Governor Kathy Hochul today announced more than $1.6 million for Southern Tier law enforcement agencies to sustain progress in the state’s fight against gun violence. State funding through the nationally recognized Gun Involved Violence Elimination (GIVE) Initiative covers equipment, overtime and personnel costs, and agencies receive comprehensive, focused training and technical assistance. The Binghamton, Elmira and Ithaca police departments, along with district attorneys’ offices, probation departments, and sheriffs’ offices in Broome, Chemung, and Tompkins counties, will share the funding.

“My top priority is public safety, and since taking office, my administration has been laser-focused on working with local law enforcement to drive down gun violence across New York communities,” Governor Hochul said. “New York’s GIVE initiative is a crucial part of our comprehensive plan to reduce shootings and firearm-related violent crime — and it’s working. But we will not stop fighting for safer streets until all New Yorkers feel safe.”

The State’s multifaceted plan to continue supporting local law enforcement and community partners on the front lines of fighting gun violence have helped local law enforcement reduce shooting incidents significantly. The 28 GIVE police departments typically report the highest volume of violent crime outside the five boroughs. Thanks to Governor Hochul’s continued investment in the GIVE initiative, between Jan. 1 and June 30, 2025, GIVE police departments reported 242 shooting incidents with injury, down from 281 during the same period in 2024. The number of people shot declined from 354 to 275, and there were nine fewer gun violence-related deaths (49 vs. 58). During Governor Hochul’s time in office, 762 fewer individuals have been injured by gun violence, and 104 fewer people have been killed in GIVE communities. Agency-specific data are available on the Statistics page of the DCJS website.

This marks the third consecutive year in which Governor Hochul has secured record-level funding for GIVE: $36.38 million, with $36 million awarded and the remainder reserved for emerging needs identified by participating agencies. The following agencies in the Southern Tier will receive a total of nearly $1.7 million in funding:

Broome County – $824,402

Binghamton City Police Department – $360,753

Broome County District Attorney – $157,738

Broome County Probation Department – $103,400

Broome County Sheriff's Office – $202,511

Chemung County $421,462

Chemung County District Attorney's Office – $54,500

Chemung County Probation Department – $44,000

Chemung County Sheriff's Office – $90,000

Elmira Police Department – $232,962

Tompkins County $421,955

Ithaca Police Department – $150,485

Tompkins County Probation Department – $50,820

Tompkins County Sheriff's Office – $220,650

Collectively, communities participating in GIVE also saw reductions in all seven index crime categories – four violent (murder, rape, robbery, aggravated assault) and three property (burglary, larceny, motor vehicle theft) – during the first quarter of 2025 when compared to the same period last year. Preliminary data reported to DCJS showed an 18 percent reduction in total index crimes, a 19 percent decrease in violent crime, and an 18 percent decline in property crimes.

New York State Division of Criminal Justice Services Commissioner Rossana Rosado said, “Thanks to Governor Hochul’s unwavering commitment to public safety, New York continues to see record reductions in gun violence. This funding ensures that our local law enforcement agencies and community organizations can build on the strategies that are working, saving lives, strengthening communities, and restoring trust. I am so proud of my DCJS team members who provide our partners across the state with the tools, training, and resources that allow them to sustain this progress.”

New York State Police Superintendent Steven G. James said, “The GIVE initiative continues to produce results that matter. Thanks to Governor Hochul’s ongoing commitment and the leadership of the Division of Criminal Justice Services, law enforcement agencies across the state are better equipped to target and reduce gun violence. This funding supports the critical work being done on the ground, providing local agencies with the tools, training, and resources they need to keep their communities safe. The New York State Police is proud to support our partners in this effort and remains committed to doing everything we can to protect the people of New York.”

The state uses several metrics, including a five-year average of shooting incidents, shooting victims, individuals killed by firearms, violent crime, and violent crime by firearm, to determine each county’s award. GIVE requires all partners within a county to collaborate and develop a comprehensive plan to address shootings or violent crime and determine how to distribute funding among agencies.

Partners must use Problem-Oriented Policing (POP) as the framework for developing their plans, incorporate procedural justice into all elements of the plan, and implement more than one of the following evidence-based strategies: hot-spots policing; focused deterrence; street outreach; and Crime Prevention through Environmental Design. New York is unique among states for its commitment to providing comprehensive training and technical support that helps these agencies implement proven practices and evidence-based strategies as intended.

Also contributing to the state’s progress in fighting gun violence are three other initiatives funded and supported by DCJS: a network of 11 Crime Analysis Centers supported in partnership with local law enforcement agencies; the SNUG Street Outreach program; and Project RISE (Respond, Invest, Sustain, Empower). The FY26 Enacted Budget sustained record-level funding secured by Governor Hochul for those initiatives, as well as New York’s ongoing work to improve public safety, expand support for victims and survivors of crime, and strengthen communities.

The Division of Criminal Justice Services provides critical support to all facets of the state's criminal justice system, including, but not limited to: training law enforcement and other criminal justice professionals; overseeing a law enforcement accreditation program; ensuring Breathalyzer and speed enforcement equipment used by local law enforcement operate correctly; managing criminal justice grant funding; analyzing statewide crime and program data; providing research support; overseeing county probation departments and alternatives to incarceration programs; and coordinating youth justice policy. Follow DCJS on Facebook, Instagram, LinkedIn and X/Twitter.