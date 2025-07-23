Safer Streets: Governor Hochul Announces More Than $9.1 Million in Funding for Western New York Law Enforcement Agencies to Sustain Progress in the State’s Fight Against Gun Violence

Governor Kathy Hochul today announced more than $9.1 million for Western New York law enforcement agencies to sustain progress in the state’s fight against gun violence. Shooting incidents with injury in the six communities participating in the state’s Gun Involved Violence Elimination (GIVE) declined 24 percent, and the number of individuals shot declined by 35 percent when comparing January through June 2025 to the same time last year.

“My top priority is public safety, and since taking office, my administration has been laser-focused on working with local law enforcement to drive down gun violence across New York communities,” Governor Hochul said. “New York’s GIVE initiative is a crucial part of our comprehensive plan to reduce shootings and firearm-related violent crime — and it’s working. But we will not stop fighting for safer streets until all New Yorkers feel safe.”

The State’s multifaceted plan to continue supporting local law enforcement and community partners on the front lines of fighting gun violence have helped local law enforcement reduce shooting incidents significantly. The 28 GIVE police departments typically report the highest volume of violent crime outside the five boroughs. Thanks to Governor Hochul’s continued investment in the GIVE initiative, between Jan. 1 and June 30, 2025, GIVE police departments reported 242 shooting incidents with injury, down from 281 during the same period in 2024. The number of people shot declined from 354 to 275, and there were nine fewer gun violence-related deaths (49 vs. 58). During Governor Hochul’s time in office, 762 fewer individuals have been injured by gun violence, and 104 fewer people have been killed in GIVE communities. Agency-specific data are available on the Statistics page of the DCJS website.

This marks the third consecutive year in which Governor Hochul has secured record-level funding for GIVE: $36.38 million, with $36 million awarded and the remainder reserved for emerging needs identified by participating agencies. The following agencies in Western New York will receive a total of more than $9.1 million in funding:

Chautauqua County – $738,212

Chautauqua County District Attorney – $278,300

Chautauqua County Probation Department – $36,500

Chautauqua County Sheriff's Office – $113,432

Jamestown City Police Department – $309,980

Erie County – $6,178,141

Amherst Police Department – $100,000

Buffalo City Police Department – $2,137,500

Cheektowaga Police Department – $150,000

Erie County District Attorney – $2,010,694

Erie County Probation Department – $1,405,166

Erie County Sheriff's Office – $249,781

Lackawanna Police Department – $125,000

Niagara County – $2,183,768

Niagara County District Attorney – $328,827

Niagara County Probation Department – $381,600

Niagara County Sheriff's Office – $272,350

Niagara Falls City Police Department – $1,200,991



Collectively, communities participating in GIVE also saw reductions in all seven index crime categories – four violent (murder, rape, robbery, aggravated assault) and three property (burglary, larceny, motor vehicle theft) – during the first quarter of 2025 when compared to the same period last year. Preliminary data reported to DCJS showed an 18 percent reduction in total index crimes, a 19 percent decrease in violent crime, and an 18 percent decline in property crimes.

The GIVE police departments in Western New York collectively reported an 18 percent (4,092 vs. 5,014) drop in index crimes during the first quarter of 2025 vs. 2024, the most recent data available. Index crime declined 28 percent in Niagara Falls; 21 percent in Buffalo; 19 percent in Jamestown; 17 percent in Lackawanna; 10 percent in Cheektowaga; and 7 percent in Amherst.

New York State Division of Criminal Justice Services Commissioner Rossana Rosado said, “Thanks to Governor Hochul’s unwavering commitment to public safety, New York continues to see record reductions in gun violence. This funding ensures that our local law enforcement agencies and community organizations can build on the strategies that are working, saving lives, strengthening communities, and restoring trust. I am so proud of my DCJS team members who provide our partners across the state with the tools, training, and resources that allow them to sustain this progress.”

New York State Police Superintendent Steven G. James said, “The GIVE initiative continues to produce results that matter. Thanks to Governor Hochul’s ongoing commitment and the leadership of the Division of Criminal Justice Services, law enforcement agencies across the state are better equipped to target and reduce gun violence. This funding supports the critical work being done on the ground, providing local agencies with the tools, training, and resources they need to keep their communities safe. The New York State Police is proud to support our partners in this effort and remains committed to doing everything we can to protect the people of New York.”

The state uses several metrics, including a five-year average of shooting incidents, shooting victims, individuals killed by firearms, violent crime, and violent crime by firearm, to determine each county’s award. GIVE requires all partners within a county to collaborate and develop a comprehensive plan to address shootings or violent crime and determine how to distribute funding among agencies.

Partners must use Problem-Oriented Policing (POP) as the framework for developing their plans, incorporate procedural justice into all elements of the plan, and implement more than one of the following evidence-based strategies: hot-spots policing; focused deterrence; street outreach; and Crime Prevention through Environmental Design. New York is unique among states for its commitment to providing comprehensive training and technical support that helps these agencies implement proven practices and evidence-based strategies as intended.

Also contributing to the state’s progress in fighting gun violence are three other initiatives funded and supported by DCJS: a network of 11 Crime Analysis Centers supported in partnership with local law enforcement agencies; the SNUG Street Outreach program; and Project RISE (Respond, Invest, Sustain, Empower). The FY26 Enacted Budget sustained record-level funding secured by Governor Hochul for those initiatives, as well as New York’s ongoing work to improve public safety, expand support for victims and survivors of crime, and strengthen communities.

The Division of Criminal Justice Services provides critical support to all facets of the state's criminal justice system, including, but not limited to: training law enforcement and other criminal justice professionals; overseeing a law enforcement accreditation program; ensuring Breathalyzer and speed enforcement equipment used by local law enforcement operate correctly; managing criminal justice grant funding; analyzing statewide crime and program data; providing research support; overseeing county probation departments and alternatives to incarceration programs; and coordinating youth justice policy. Follow DCJS on Facebook, Instagram, LinkedIn and X/Twitter.