DCFS is Hiring Statewide for New Second Shift CPS Investigators

BATON ROUGE, LA - The Louisiana Department of Children & Family Services (DCFS) is now hiring over 50 Child Protective Services (CPS) Investigators across the state for a newly established Second Shift. This initiative expands the agency’s capacity to respond to reports of child abuse and neglect on evenings, weekends, and holidays.

The Second Shift offers a 10-hour, 4-day workweek (1:30 p.m. to midnight), alternating weekends off, full state benefits, including health and retirement, comprehensive training and mentorship, and a clear path to career advancement. Whether you’re a recent college graduate or a seasoned professional, this is an opportunity to make a meaningful impact in the lives of children and families.

“Unfortunately, child abuse and neglect is not confined to Monday thru Friday, 8:00am to 4:30pm. We must be staffed and ready to respond when needed and this second shift strengthens our capacity to do so on nights, weekends, and holidays,” said DCFS Secretary-Designee Rebecca Harris. “The second shift also allows our team members to have a better work-life balance and give their best selves to their own children and families.”

Second Shift CPS Investigators will partner with law enforcement, educators, and healthcare providers to assess child safety and intervene when necessary. Extensive training, hands-on support, and first responder collaboration make this a great entry point to a long-term career in child welfare.

“You don’t need a social work degree to apply. We’re simply looking for people with the heart to serve and the grit to show up during difficult moments. If you’re ready to protect children and support families, we want you on our second shift team,” Harris added. “Retired first responders looking for a new way to serve are encouraged to apply.”

The new positions begin employment as early as September 15. Applications are open now through the Louisiana State Civil Service job site, as well as LinkedIn, Handshake, and Indeed.

Apply now, or learn more at dcfs.la/secondshift.