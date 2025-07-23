Boston Tax Help Coalition Announces New Relationship Manager Lia Valdez

Just a few weeks into her new role, Lia Valdez is already making an impact at the Boston Tax Help Coalition (BTHC). As the Coalition’s new Relationship Manager, Lia is focused on strengthening partnerships with community organizations and supporting the dedicated volunteers who make free tax preparation services possible for Boston residents.

Lia, who lives in Jamaica Plain, came to BTHC with a background in community-based work. She previously supported high school students at Big Brothers Big Sisters of Eastern Massachusetts and later worked in student outreach and engagement at MIT’s Priscilla King Gray Public Service Center.

“I was really drawn to this role because I wanted to work directly with programs that are helping people in my own community,” she says.

At BTHC, Lia focuses on connecting with organizations across Boston and making sure volunteers have what they need to succeed.

“A big part of my job is relationship-building,” she says. “I help our volunteers feel supported and work with partner organizations to reach more people.”

Lia has always been active in local programs, serving on the City’s SPARK Council and volunteering with ABCD. “I’m excited to get out in the community and learn more about how we can strengthen work already being done,” she says.

In the short term, Lia hopes to streamline processes for BTHC’s partner organizations. “Making their work easier and more efficient is a big priority,” she says. Looking further ahead, she’s focused on increasing visibility. “We want to expand our reach—to offer services in more languages, connect with more diverse communities, and help more residents build long-term financial capacity.”

One thing that’s stood out to her already is the strength and longevity of the Coalition’s network.

“There’s so much commitment here. I’ve met volunteers who’ve been part of this for more than a decade and are still excited to come back. That kind of continuity is rare, and it speaks to how special this program is.”

Her biggest takeaway so far? “A lot of people still don’t know this program exists. We want to change that.”

Outside of work, Lia enjoys hot yoga, solo travel, and any form of caffeine. Her past trips include Colombia, Portugal, and Canada, and she’s always thinking about where to go next.

For more information about the Boston Tax Help Coalition, visit boston.gov/tax-help.